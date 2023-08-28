Tight end’s 3 catches delight Saints’ crowd

NEW ORLEANS -- Houston rookie C.J. Stroud threw his first touchdown pass as a pro and the Texans defeated New Orleans 17-13 on Sunday night in a preseason finale that was also marked by a couple Jimmy Graham highlights for the Saints.

Graham looked determined not to let his mysterious medical episode and run-in with police last week derail his NFL comeback. The 36-year-old tight end, who signed with New Orleans last month after spending the previous season out of football, caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

His catches were reminiscent of the way he played when Drew Brees was his quarterback in New Orleans from 2010 to 2014. He established leverage with his 6-7 frame in tight coverage and came down with contested catches. His score on a 3-yard pass from Jameis Winston came shortly after his 25-yard grab had given New Orleans a first down on the Houston 11.

After his touchdown -- which delighted a Superdome crowd longing to see the ever popular Graham score for the Saints again -- the former Miami basketball player leapt up toward the goal post as if to dunk the ball over the cross bar. He aborted, however, and avoided a flag by instead firing the ball off the padded wall behind the end zone.

Dunking the ball over the cross bar became a rule violation in 2014, in part because Graham's former trademark TD celebration forced a delay during a 2013 Thursday night game when he knocked a goal post out of alignment.

Graham sat out New Orleans' second preseason against the Chargers in Los Angeles last weekend. That game was played two days after the five-time Pro Bowler was arrested by Newport Beach police during what the Saints have described as a "likely seizure" that caused Graham to become disoriented.

