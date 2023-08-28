Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 17-23 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 17

Andrew Seay Crowe, 34, and McKenna Jo Hussey, 28, both of Fayetteville

Eliseo Figueroa Arana, 29, and Ana Cristina Penaloza Gonzalez, 33, both of Springdale

Ozzy Flores, 55, and Kaitlin Elisabeth Griffin, 28, both of Springdale

Matthew Joel Hansen, 28, and Caroline Elizabeth Wetsell, 24, both of Fayetteville

Ryne Mitchell Hayworth, 25, and Christine Elizabeth Campbell, 26, both of Fayetteville

Landon Riley Salman, 25, Little Rock, and Mercedes Aja Svercauski, 25, Fayetteville

Michael Wayne Struble, 44, and Megan Christine Roberts, 34, both of Tontitown

Damarrous Javonte Williams, 32, and Teah Sade Morris, 29, both of Tontitown

Jason Troy Worley, 44, and Maria Concepcion Klug, 39, both of Springdale

Aug. 18

Smith Careless Anjo, 32, and Rachel Kathleen Johnston, 36, both of Fayetteville

Lewis Raifer Baez De La Rosa, 29, and Deshayla Quinnai Page, 23, both of Fayetteville

Richard Gaug Baskin, 21, and Katlynn Marie Barnum, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Tanner Reid Brown, 31, and Valerie Anette Falcon Benites, 24, both of Fayetteville

Richard Ford Carlton, 67, and Glenda Jean Harp, 66, both of Elm Springs

Dustin Wayne Fitts, 37, and Cayleigh Renea Dillard, 35, both of Prairie Grove

Adan Flores, 27, and Nora Gisselle Henriquez, 25, both of Farmington

Jose Antonio Grana Gonzalez, 42, and Maria Concepcion Rodriguez Martinez, 29, both of Springdale

Yannick Didier Padilla Jr., 42, and Cheri Lee Bergez, 53, both of Farmington

Ariel Ramhayil, 60, and Rhonda Gail Draper, 56, both of Fayetteville

Arcides Ramos Guzman, 45, and Morena Guadalupe Merino Rodas, 54, both of Springdale

Anthony Travis Southern, 24, and Kiera Leighann Peoples, 22, both of Lincoln

Charles Edward Veloz, 31, and Leigh Lavinna Huddleston, 24, both of Fayetteville

Hayes Allen Wallace, 25, and Katherine Elizabeth Koch, 25, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 21

Palmer Ennis Allen, 40, Fayetteville, and Laura Jean Bennett, 45, Springdale

Jose Eduardo Barboza, 22, and Tiffany Vazquez, 20, both of Springdale

Floyd Raymond Brown, 39, and Vallie Shay Dunklin, 50, both of Fayetteville

Doyle Wayne Henry, 67, and Lillian Ann Duxbury, 73, both of Yuma, Ariz.

Brian Alexander Pitalua, 25, and Claudia Arely Rocha Delgado, 26, both of Springdale

Caleb John Gerald Rolett, 23, and Kaytlyne Erin Ireland-McGill, 28, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Ingold Stanley, 42, Decatur, and Sydney Leigh Butler, 36, Fayetteville

Aug. 22

James Owen Bledsoe III, 44, and Angela Frances Sharp, 40, both of Elkins

Ethan Michael Mast, 30, and Samantha Kimberly Jones, 27, both of Elkins

Kyle David Norris, 29, and Izabella Maxine Hopper, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Joel Nathaniel Stevens, 33, and Keyla Viridiana Barajas Mata, 26, both of Fayetteville

Luther Elmer Thomas III, 40, Fayetteville, and Lisa Dawn Dickey, 39, Gentry

Aug. 23

Robert Earl Crenshaw Jr., 25, and Lily Grace Hocklander, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jordy Boanerjes Garcia, 26, and Kelsie Elisasko Lang, 26, both of Springdale