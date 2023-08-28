Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 17-23 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 17
Andrew Seay Crowe, 34, and McKenna Jo Hussey, 28, both of Fayetteville
Eliseo Figueroa Arana, 29, and Ana Cristina Penaloza Gonzalez, 33, both of Springdale
Ozzy Flores, 55, and Kaitlin Elisabeth Griffin, 28, both of Springdale
Matthew Joel Hansen, 28, and Caroline Elizabeth Wetsell, 24, both of Fayetteville
Ryne Mitchell Hayworth, 25, and Christine Elizabeth Campbell, 26, both of Fayetteville
Landon Riley Salman, 25, Little Rock, and Mercedes Aja Svercauski, 25, Fayetteville
Michael Wayne Struble, 44, and Megan Christine Roberts, 34, both of Tontitown
Damarrous Javonte Williams, 32, and Teah Sade Morris, 29, both of Tontitown
Jason Troy Worley, 44, and Maria Concepcion Klug, 39, both of Springdale
Aug. 18
Smith Careless Anjo, 32, and Rachel Kathleen Johnston, 36, both of Fayetteville
Lewis Raifer Baez De La Rosa, 29, and Deshayla Quinnai Page, 23, both of Fayetteville
Richard Gaug Baskin, 21, and Katlynn Marie Barnum, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Tanner Reid Brown, 31, and Valerie Anette Falcon Benites, 24, both of Fayetteville
Richard Ford Carlton, 67, and Glenda Jean Harp, 66, both of Elm Springs
Dustin Wayne Fitts, 37, and Cayleigh Renea Dillard, 35, both of Prairie Grove
Adan Flores, 27, and Nora Gisselle Henriquez, 25, both of Farmington
Jose Antonio Grana Gonzalez, 42, and Maria Concepcion Rodriguez Martinez, 29, both of Springdale
Yannick Didier Padilla Jr., 42, and Cheri Lee Bergez, 53, both of Farmington
Ariel Ramhayil, 60, and Rhonda Gail Draper, 56, both of Fayetteville
Arcides Ramos Guzman, 45, and Morena Guadalupe Merino Rodas, 54, both of Springdale
Anthony Travis Southern, 24, and Kiera Leighann Peoples, 22, both of Lincoln
Charles Edward Veloz, 31, and Leigh Lavinna Huddleston, 24, both of Fayetteville
Hayes Allen Wallace, 25, and Katherine Elizabeth Koch, 25, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 21
Palmer Ennis Allen, 40, Fayetteville, and Laura Jean Bennett, 45, Springdale
Jose Eduardo Barboza, 22, and Tiffany Vazquez, 20, both of Springdale
Floyd Raymond Brown, 39, and Vallie Shay Dunklin, 50, both of Fayetteville
Doyle Wayne Henry, 67, and Lillian Ann Duxbury, 73, both of Yuma, Ariz.
Brian Alexander Pitalua, 25, and Claudia Arely Rocha Delgado, 26, both of Springdale
Caleb John Gerald Rolett, 23, and Kaytlyne Erin Ireland-McGill, 28, both of Springdale
Jeffrey Ingold Stanley, 42, Decatur, and Sydney Leigh Butler, 36, Fayetteville
Aug. 22
James Owen Bledsoe III, 44, and Angela Frances Sharp, 40, both of Elkins
Ethan Michael Mast, 30, and Samantha Kimberly Jones, 27, both of Elkins
Kyle David Norris, 29, and Izabella Maxine Hopper, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Joel Nathaniel Stevens, 33, and Keyla Viridiana Barajas Mata, 26, both of Fayetteville
Luther Elmer Thomas III, 40, Fayetteville, and Lisa Dawn Dickey, 39, Gentry
Aug. 23
Robert Earl Crenshaw Jr., 25, and Lily Grace Hocklander, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jordy Boanerjes Garcia, 26, and Kelsie Elisasko Lang, 26, both of Springdale