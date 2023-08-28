Woman dead, man injured in Pine Bluff overnight shooting

A woman has died and a man was wounded following an early Monday shooting in northern Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff police responded to the area of 2601 N. Hutchinson St. after receiving a report of gunshots in the area just after 1 a.m., according to a news release. Another call had come in from a shooting victim as police were en route to the area.

The victim was located in front of a residence in the 2500 block of North Hutchinson Street and was described as a 21-year-old male who had apparent gunshot wounds. The man was responsive and talking to officers at the scene, according to police, and was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. His condition was unknown at the time of the news release.

Officers located a second victim, a female, in the parking lot of an apartment building at 2601 N. Hutchinson St. Police say she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office. She has not yet been identified.

Police say the motive for this shooting is unknown and there is no suspect information.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Pine Bluff police detective office tip line by calling (870) 730-2106, the detective office by calling (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center by calling (870) 541-5300.

Police say this is the 18th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.