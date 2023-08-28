WOMEN’S SOCCER: UAPB drops home opener

A pair of headers spoiled the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's first home game of the year.

The UAPB soccer team fell 2-0 Sunday to the University of North Alabama at Pumphrey Soccer Complex.

UAPB's Lady Lions (2-2) started their season with two wins against NAIA competition but are now 0-2 against fellow NCAA Division I schools.

UNA's Lions (1-2-1) scored one goal in its first three games before finding some rhythm in Pine Bluff.

UAPB coach Erik Solberg said the Lady Lions played hard.

"I was disappointed that we couldn't come away with a win, but at the same time, this is a team that beat us 5-0 last year," Solberg said. "We, I think, had like two shots the whole game, and today, we put up a much better performance. So, I'm really proud of how we handled things."

Abby Thornton gave UNA a 1-0 lead midway through the first half with a header from Alice Bussey's free kick. UNA won the free kick after Iyanah Hicks committed a foul for which she received a yellow card.

Emma Peyton had UAPB's best chance in the first half. About a minute before halftime, she made a run down the right side on a counterattack, but her shot flew just outside the top right corner of the goal frame, and UNA's 1-0 lead stood at the break.

After an end-to-end start to the second half which saw both goalkeepers tested, UNA doubled its lead in the 59th minute when Goose Andrews buried a header off a Giada Aldini cross.

Solberg said set pieces are tough when the other team has taller players.

"The second one is one we'd like to have back," Solberg said. "There was a player that was unmarked on the far post, and it was a wide-open header. It's [what] so many of these girls can do when they're wide open, is put a ball in the back of the net. I was disappointed with that one, but we'll clean it up and get better and learn from our mistakes."

UAPB scored 20 goals in its first two games against Tougaloo College and North American University, but the Lady Lions have scored once since, which came Thursday at Oklahoma.

On Sunday, Hicks led the UAPB offense with two shots. Four others had one.

Solberg credited UNA's defense for making it tough for UAPB to score.

"They did a good job winning balls in the air and did a good job getting balls cleared," Solberg said. "We've gotta find that last ball. There was a couple of times we were just a little bit slow playing it. We didn't make that run. We definitely had a more defensive formation today, but I thought we did really well. I think it really just comes down to finding that chemistry and the players that work best together in the attack and finding the right pass."

UAPB heads to Conway on Tuesday to face Central Baptist College.