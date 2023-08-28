WWI items donated to library

GENTRY — Two World War I helmets, a belt and a gas mask found in his grandparents’ Gentry home were donated to the Gentry Public Library Museum on Thursday by Kent Marts.

Gentry librarian Linda Crume and her husband, Burt Crume, received the items from Marts.

The WWI military gear came from the home of Marts’ grandparents, Andy and Margie Guthary, who lived on Giles Avenue. Both were teachers in Gentry.

One of the helmets and the gas mask belonged to Andy Guthary, who served during WWI in the Big Red One, the first infantry division of the U.S. Army.

According to Marts, Guthary was born in 1887.

According to information provided by Marts, his grandfather was injured by mustard gas in the war and was awarded the French Croix de Guerre for heroism under heavy shellfire when he carried four wounded soldiers from the frontline to safety and medical attention.

Guthary also served in the Army of Occupation and was in a photo taken in Vielbach, Germany.

The helmet has the markings of the 77th infantry division and may have belonged to Rupert Snyder, who his grandmother married after the death of her first husband. Marts plans to research his family history and provide additional information to the library on the items.

