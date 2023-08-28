Young lineman learning to be a complete player at UA

Eighteenth in a series featuring newcomers to the Arkansas football program.

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman Paris Patterson was among three offensive linemen at East St. Louis (Ill.) High School who signed with Power 5 conference programs after last season, along with Miles McVay and Brandon Henderson.

McVay signed with Alabama and Henderson with Illinois.

The trio helped the Flyers finish 12-2 last season and win the Illinois Class 6A state championship.

"We were always competing with each other," Patterson said. "We wanted to see who could get the most pancake blocks or who could clear a path to get the running backs to score touchdowns the fastest.

"We loved to play games within the game."

The trio weigh a combined 1,043 pounds according to their college bios with the 6-foot-6 Patterson at 350, 6-6 McVay at 358 and 6-5 Henderson at 335.

"We're all giants, so we were a real force together," said Patterson, a four-year starter at East St. Louis. "If you're playing alongside your brothers and you're all being dominant, it's a lot of fun.

"We had a good time out there crushing people together."

Patterson has been working at left guard -- getting reps with the third-team offense and some with the second group -- during preseason practice.

"Paris is doing a good job at that left guard spot," Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said. "He's growing. Growing within the game and understanding that offensive line is not just smashing someone straight down the field.

"Learning the angles he's got to take. Learning the techniques he's got to pull with. Where his eyes need to be.

"You just go through the Rolodex of things for offensive line play to become a complete player. That's what he's learning more of."

Patterson enrolled at Arkansas in January and went through spring practice and all of summer workouts.

"I think spring ball went great for me," Patterson said. "I learned a lot. Learned a new playbook and new schemes."

East St. Louis offensive line coach Cliff Young played at Missouri for Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman. Young was a redshirt freshman in 2000 in Pittman's lone season with the Tigers.

"Coach Pittman showed me a lot of things," Young said. "Next level type things I try to teach my guys now."

Young said he expects Patterson to do well at Arkansas because of his size, strength, athleticism and attitude.

"Paris loves the game, and he's a student of the game," Young said. "He's a work in progress, and it's not easy going into a program like Arkansas and earning playing time.

"But if he continues to work hard, you can definitely see he has a shot to be big-time on the next level.

"Paris is a great kid, but he's also got a real mean streak on the field that's going to help him."

Patterson took part in playground basketball when he was younger, but decided not to pursue that sport in school to focus on football.

"I've always been too aggressive to play basketball," he said. "I don't like all the foul calls. It's too soft for me."

Fifth-year senior Brady Latham and Josh Braun, a junior transfer from Florida, have been working as the Razorbacks' starting guards and helping mentor Patterson.

"Paris is really physical," Latham said. "And when he gets on someone, he blows them up."

Braun said Patterson has the body to be successful in the SEC.

"He's got some great feet and great hands," Braun said. "He's really young.

"Once we hone into the finer details of his game and he takes some steps onto the field to perfect those areas, he'll be on his way to being a good offensive lineman."

Patterson turned 18 on July 20, so he was 17 last spring going against Arkansas' defensive linemen.

"Last spring was a different environment," Patterson said. "I was the youngest guy on the team. Everybody was older than me, so I just really had to get up to speed with those guys to be able to compete.

"Because we're in the SEC, you're going against the best every day. It's a challenge every day, but that's why I came to Arkansas."

Patterson committed to Arkansas on July 4, 2022.

"It's a holiday with fireworks," he said. "So just a great day to commit."