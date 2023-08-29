16 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Christy Cawood, 37, of 2720 N. Stanton Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, delivery of drugs and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Cawood was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Bella Vista

Suni Nicholas, 44, of 8 Norwood Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery and domestic battering. Nicholas was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Nathan Dawdy, 41, of 1191 S. Ninth St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Dawdy was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Floyd Harrison, 56, of 1045 S. Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Harrison was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Heidi Lopez-Palicios, 54, of 1045 S. Happy Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lopez-Palicios was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Michael Evans, 35, of 1399 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Evans was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Trey Monaco, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud. Monaco was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jessica Johnston, 25, of 602 E. Elizabeth St., D, in Tecumseh, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Johnston was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Little Flock

Colton Cypert, 25, of 17817 Marler Road in Garfield, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Cypert was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Amanda Moore, 2900 N. 22nd St. in Little Flock was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Moore was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Mitchell Webb, 23, of 12817 Marler Road in Garfield was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Webb was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

Peggy Cannon, 32, of 2761 Patterson Road in Pea Ridge, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Cannon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Panfilo Martinez-Diosdado, 47, of 1003 Thomas Blvd. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Martinez-Diosdado was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Wagner Joash, 38, of 4533 Greens Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with financial identity fraud. Joash was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gregory Tanner, 57, of 716 Holcomb St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Tanner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Michael Komanta, 22, of 750 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Komanta was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.