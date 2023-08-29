3 companies seek contract to help Arkansans lawmakers stem rising property insurance costs for schools

Three companies have submitted proposals to the Bureau of Legislative Research seeking a contract to be a consultant to help state lawmakers develop plans aimed at stemming rising property insurance costs for school districts and colleges and universities in Arkansas.

The three companies are Stephens Insurance, Cadence Insurance, and Meadors, Adams & Lee Insurance Inc., said Jill Thayer, chief legal counsel for the Bureau of Legislative Research.

More information on the consultants' proposals will become available when the Legislative Council's Executive Subcommittee meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 to hear from the consultants, she said.

The Bureau of Legislative Research issued a request for proposals for education facilities property insurance consulting services July 24. Aug. 21 was the deadline for prospective consultants to submit proposals to the bureau.

On July 21, the Legislative Council approved Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' requests for $11 million in one-time funds to help school districts pay for rising health insurance premiums. At the time, the council also authorized the Bureau of Legislative Research to issue a request for proposals for a consultant to help lawmakers develop plans aimed at curbing rising property insurance costs for school districts and colleges and universities.

The council approved the governor's requests for $11 million from the state's restricted reserve fund after she announced the state would cover 30% of the cost of the increased premiums for the public schools' property insurance and laid the blame on insurance companies for the large increase in premiums, saying the companies are trying to take advantage of already financially strapped public schools.

State Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain has said the rising school property insurance premiums are due to a "convergence of factors -- poor claims experience, difficult conditions in the insurance marketplace and a negative outlook from weather models."

In its request for proposals for education property insurance consulting services, the Bureau of Legislative Research said the bureau intends to execute one contract as a result of this procurement, if any contract is issued at all.

The vendor selection process will be conducted by the Legislative Council's Executive Subcommittee with ultimate contract approval by the Legislative Council, according to the bureau.

The bureau said it envisions the Legislative Council's Policy-Making Subcommittee will consider approving the draft contract for the consultant during the week of Sept. 11-15, and the Legislative Council will consider approving the final contract Sept. 15.

The bureau said it issued the request for proposals with the clear intent of developing and implementing a strategic plan and legitimate framework for provisions of reasonably priced property insurance coverage options to K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education in the state on an actuarial sound basis while providing oversight of the plans through a governing structure and legislative oversight.

Currently, school districts purchase property insurance coverage through one of two separate entities, the Arkansas Public School Insurance Trust administered by the Arkansas Insurance Department or the Arkansas School Board Association, according to the bureau. For the 2023-2024 plan year, school districts face increased property insurance premiums under both of these plans.

The Executive Subcommittee's objective with a contract for consulting services is to give members of the Legislative Council detailed and accurate information about a multi-year strategic path forward that provides property insurance to K-12 school districts and higher ed institutions at reasonable and predictable premium rates and allows for consistent governance of the plans and legislative oversight. That includes options for revisions to current plans, including the possibility of combining the two plans and implementing a self-insured structure or utilizing re-insurance or some combination of self-insurance with reinsurance above recommended specific aggregate limits, according to the bureau.

The successful company would be required to provide this information in a timely manner to the Executive Subcommittee in order to assist the subcommittee in compiling its final report to the Legislative Council before the start of the fiscal session that begins in April 2024, according to the bureau. A final report from the subcommittee, including proposed legislation, will be provided to the Legislative Council by March 15, 2024.