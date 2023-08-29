Altuve goes for Houston’s first cycle in 10 years

BOSTON -- Walking to the plate in the eighth inning, Jose Altuve was well aware of his personal scoreboard for the day: a single, a double and a triple.

"It's kind of like in your mind, but you don't want to change your whole approach," he said. "I was just thinking about getting a pitch and trying to drive it."

He drove it plenty far enough.

Altuve completed the first cycle of his career with a two-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Monday night.

Altuve struck out swinging to lead off the game, then doubled in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled in the sixth. His homer made him the first Astros player to hit for the cycle since Brandon Barnes against Seattle on July 19, 2013. Hitting second for the Astros that day was a 23-year-old Altuve.

Now 33, a former MVP and a three-time batting champ, Altuve went 4 for 6 on Monday, his third four-hit game of the season and 37th of his career. It was just the third time in nine games that he's had multiple hits.

Astros Manager Dusty Baker said it's as well as he's seen Altuve swing the bat since he returned in May from a 43-game absence because of a broken thumb.

Yordan Alvarez added a three-run homer as part of a six-run sixth inning and Jose Abreu hit a solo home run for the Astros, who won their third straight. Houston is locked in a tight race with Seattle and Texas for the AL West title.

Kendall Graveman (4-6) pitched a scoreless fifth inning for Houston, which followed up its 25-hit performance in Sunday's win at Detroit with 18 on Monday.

Jose Urquidy worked the last four innings for the Astros, allowing one run to pick up his first save of the season.

Chris Sale lasted 4 2/3 innings and yielded three runs and seven hits, including a home run.

Yankees 4, Tigers 1 Aaron Judge ended an 0 for 17 slide with his 249th home run, Luis Severino pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and New York beat Detroit.

Orioles 9, White Sox 0 Grayson Rodriguez allowed one hit over six innings, and AL-best Baltimore clinched its second consecutive winning season at home with a victory over Chicago.

Twins 10, Guardians 6 Royce Lewis hit his second grand slam in as many games to give Minnesota a victory over Cleveland.

Mariners 7, Athletics 0 Julio Rodriguez kept up his torrid August with four more hits including a two-run homer, J.P. Crawford hit his fifth leadoff homer of the season and Seattle beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Padres 4, Cardinals 1 Blake Snell struck out nine in seven shutout innings and Garrett Cooper had three hits and three RBI to lift San Diego to a victory on the road over St. Louis.

Brewers 6, Cubs 2 Christian Yelich and Mark Canha homered in the first inning and Milwaukee beat Chicago for its ninth consecutive win.

Braves 14, Rockies 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. fended off two fans, including one who made contact with him in right field, while sparking Atlanta to a rout of Colorado in Denver.

Giants 4, Reds 1 Kyle Harrison tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and 11 strikeouts as San Francisco handed Cincinnati its fourth loss in five games.

INTERLEAGUE

Phillies 6, Angels 4 Trea Turner homered twice, Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot and streaking Philadelphia beat Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles in Philly.

Blue Jays 6, Nationals 3 Danny Jansen homered and scored three runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in a pair and Toronto beat Washington at home.

Rangers 4, Mets 3 Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and Texas rallied past New York on the road for just their second victory in 11 games.

Pirates 5, Royals 0 Johan Oviedo pitched a two-hitter, Ke'Bryan Hayes had four hits in Pittsburgh's road win over Kansas City.