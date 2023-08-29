Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

DAV sets virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. More than 80 employers will be on-site. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register or for more details, visit jobs.dav.org.

Ivy Center sets writing workshop

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will sponsor "Write for your Life," an essay writing and writing personal statement workshop from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 Main St. All seventh- through 12th-graders are invited to attend. The presenter will be Rebecca Newby, an English educator. Participants should bring paper, pencil/pen or laptop. For details, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center for Education on Facebook, Instagram and the website ivycenterforeducation.com.

Chamber announces business forum

AR Biz Assist will present a forum on starting or running a small business.The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Presenters will include Kevin Bonnette of State Farm, a lawyer, Karie Bryan; LaTasha Randle of Relyance Bank, Richard Ricciardi of Simmons Bank, Dmitri Scott of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, Austin Logan of Arkansas Capital, and Jerry Talbert of U.S. Small Business Administration. To register or for details, contact the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Underway

Registration open for Walk Across Arkansas

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition starts Sept. 11 and ends on Nov. 5.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kimbrough to perform at concert

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature Robert Kimbrough Sr. at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free and admission is $5 for others. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors. Robert Kimbrough Sr. continues the Cotton Patch Soul Blues style created by his father, the legendary Junior Kimbrough, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Art League to host portrait artist

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its free monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Artist Hugh Dunnahoe will demonstrate how to do a full portrait in oil. Participants are encouraged to interact and discuss. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Thursday, Sept. 7

ACT Boot Camp set

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will a host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp for 7-12 graders on Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. The workshop presentation will be led by Charity Smith-Allen, principal associate for education at Fetterman & Associates. To participate, use Zoom ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. Interested students may sign up through Sept. 6 to receive workshop documents 6 by sending an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com.

Urology office sets open house

Jefferson Regional Urology Associates will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The event will be held at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C. The community is invited to attend and meet the two new doctors, Dr. Nathan Green and Dr. Jordan Hasberry, to a news release.

Friday, Sept. 8

Business development event set

The 2023 South Arkansas Rural Business Development Conference will be held Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom and in person at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St. The in-person event is limited to 50 people. The conference is funded by the USDA Rural Development, and Arkansas Human Development Corp. A rountable breakfast will also be held at 8:30 a.m. The roundtable will be facilitated by Christian Pennington, lender relations specialist of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Rev. Cory Anderson, chief innovation officer, Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, will be the luncheon speaker. The session is free but registration is requested by calling Arkansas Human Development Corp. at (800) 482-7641, emailing dharrison@arhdc.org or online at https://t.ly/kaiVM.

Sunday, Sept. 10

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Monday, Sept. 11

Walk Across Arkansas begins

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition starts Sept. 11 and ends on Nov. 5.

Teen Court orientation set

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Teen Court Orientation will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 301 E. Second Ave., in Pine Bluff. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Thursday, Sept. 14

ASC to celebrate ARTx3 connection

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will unveil and celebrate the convergence of all three facilities into a new, all-inclusive concept during the ARTx3 Campus Connection Event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with drinks, light hors d'oeuvres, and information about the ARTx3 campus initiative. The evening will include guided tours of the ARTx3 campus and an opening reception for "Unattainable Forms" by artist Carly Dahl.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Dollarway 1973 Class reunion set

The Dollarway High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16. All events will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hot Springs. Hotel reservations are available at (501) 651-4366, according to a news release. Members can register for the reunion at bit.ly/DHS73. Details: Facebook DHS Class of 1973.

Thornton to host festival, BBQ cookoff

The city of Thornton and Thornton Step-By-Step, Inc. will jointly sponsor its third Fall Festival and second Hot Lips BBQ Cookoff on Sept. 16. This is an annual event designed to promote the legacy and rich heritage of the city along with capitalizing on future growth and expansion. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Roy Yarbrough City Park. The BBQ cookoff will take place across the street from the park near the fire substation and extending over onto the campus of the Greater St. Mark AME Church, according to a news release. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend and bring lawn chairs.

Through Sunday, Sept. 24

Video contest open to 9-12th graders

The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will host a statewide video contest for 9-12th graders to create a 30-second video commercial. The contest will run until Sept. 24 and winners will be announced Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. There is no fee to enter the contest, according to a news release. Students should focus their video on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful. Videos must be submitted to Ozark Media Arts Festival on FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/OMAF.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4

Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates. The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St. The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.) Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.