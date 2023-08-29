COLUMNIST: Covid mitigation makes sense whether or not we’re in a pandemic

If you or someone you know has covid (often again), you're not alone. Infections are ticking back up.

That's the bad news. But the good news is that we are much better prepared than we've ever been to keep the numbers from skyrocketing.

Obviously, covid presented a much more grievous risk than a cold, but now that infections are climbing as the virus becomes endemic and our precautions wane in tandem with rising vaccinations, we don't have to simply accept that getting covid or RSV or anything else is a normal part of life.

Everyone is much more familiar with mitigation against respiratory illness and, if you noticed that you happened to not get your regular cold those covid years, it's because the steps we took to combat covid worked for preventing all sorts of other ailments, too.

Does that mean we should close down schools and avoid public gatherings to prevent new covid infections or the flu? Of course not, but one of the unfortunate upshots of the extreme politicization of public health has been the description of mitigation as all or nothing. Either we have shutdowns or everyone breathes directly on each other in a crowded room. In reality, we should get comfortable living somewhere in between.