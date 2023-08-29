ACT Boot Camp set

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will a host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp for seventh through 12th-graders on Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. The workshop presentation will be led by Charity Smith-Allen, principal associate for education at Fetterman & Associates.

To participate, use Zoom ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061.

ACT scores are critical to earning scholarships. Parents are also encouraged to join the workshop, according to a news release.

Interested students may sign up through Sept. 6 to receive workshop documents by sending an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com.

Video contest open for student entries

The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will host a statewide video contest for ninth through 12th graders to create a 30-second video commercial. The contest will run until Sept. 24 and winners will be announced Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. There is no fee to enter the contest, according to a news release.

Students should focus their video on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful. Videos must be submitted to Ozark Media Arts Festival on FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/OMAF.

The winning student commercial will be featured on various television channels and showcased at the Ozark Media Arts Festival. The teacher of the winning students will receive one free two-night stay for two people at an Arkansas State Parks lodge of their choosing (based on availability at the time of reservation). If the winner does not have a teacher advisor associated with their project, then the winner can nominate a teacher for the prize.

Governor proclaims Rhoda Adams Day

In tribute to the memory of Rhoda Adams, one of the first inductees in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proclaimed Aug. 26 as "Rhoda Adams Day in Arkansas."

Adams, 85, of Lake Village, was the owner and cook at Rhoda's Famous Hot Tamales and Pies. She died Aug. 16.

Adams attracted visitors from near and far to her restaurant. For five decades, she served her special tamale recipe to the world, sometimes out of the back of her car, and at her own restaurant beginning in 1985, according to the proclamation.

An inaugural inductee of Arkansas' Food Hall of Fame in 2017, Adams was also the frequent subject of travelogues and other media profiles, bringing tourists to her community. Adams was also the grandmother to nearly 140 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

"WHEREAS: Adams was a Delta icon who helped build up her community through a strong spirit and fantastic food. It is fitting and right for Arkansas to honor her and her decades of contributions to the state and her culture," according to the proclamation.