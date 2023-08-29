County officials still at impasse over bills

A special-called meeting to pay bills after Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson called an urgent state of emergency last week was deemed unsuccessful.

Robinson declared the emergency after Quorum Court members failed to pass appropriation ordinances. The special meeting was held last Tuesday but seven justices of the peace were no-shows, as the meeting provided insufficient notice for them to rearrange their schedules to attend, according to an email.

The meeting notice was sent the Friday prior to the meeting. Justices of the peace in attendance were Finance Committee Chairman Ted Harden, Roy Agee, Patricia Royal Johnson, Dr. Conley Byrd, Margarette Williams and Danny Holcomb.

Robinson felt the absence of Justices of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr., Alfred Carroll, Reginald Johnson, Cedric Jackson, Reginald Adams, Melanie Dumas and Brenda Bishop-Gaddy was intentional.

According to Robinson, work has been completed in the county and there are still outstanding bills that he has been trying to have appropriated since the beginning of the year.

Invoices provided by Robinson and the most recent figures include: Simmons Bank, $457,821.53; Reynolds Construction, $141,013.56, $104,036, $179,790, $30,000; Mullenix Law Offices PLLC, $45,000; Castleberry Law Firm PLLC, $7,718.62; appropriation offsetting negative balances, $230,582.97; management consultant, $20,000; other professional services, $35,000; fuel oil and lubricants, $2,000; janitorial supplies, $2,000; other miscellaneous, $12,000; Economic Development District, $18,000; elections expenses, $3,000; plumbing and electrical, $6,034; parts and repairs, $46,548.97; maintenance and service contract, $70,000; fire and extended coverage, $16,000.

"By refusing to appropriate funding for these bills, the county exposes itself to significant civil liability," said Robinson. "The implications of not honoring these obligations can also extend far beyond mere financial consequences."

Because there were only six Quorum Court members during the special-called meeting, Robinson said there were enough to proceed with the Finance Committee meeting but not the full Quorum Court. The committee failed three agenda items including an appropriation ordinance to appropriate funds to the Quorum Court legal fund.

The ordinances to allow Robinson to pay county bills, however, were passed by the six committee members.

A secondary meeting was held the very next day by the majority of the Quorum Court members. Absent were Gaddy, Holcomb, Byrd and Agee.

According to Franklin, the county clerk conducted a vote to call the meetings (Finance Committee and Quorum Court) for Aug. 23 and a supermajority (7 of 13), which is required to pass an appropriation, voted in favor of the meeting, indicating their intention to attend and address the financial needs of the county judge's office.

"It's mentioned that the new agenda includes an appropriation to pay for attorney fees on behalf of the Quorum Court in a lawsuit filed against the Quorum Court by you, and your non-consent to approving the agenda is noted, although it's stated that your position is without merit," said Franklin to Robinson in a letter before the meeting. "I believe that Wednesday's meeting is crucial for passing the appropriate appropriations and you will have a supermajority present. it would indeed be beneficial for all parties involved to participate in the meeting. By having the required number of justices present, you can proceed with the necessary legislation and address your financial needs effectively."

However, the financial needs were not taken care of, and all appropriation ordinances that Robinson needed to pay bills, including the one from Simmons Bank, were voted down by the majority of the Quorum Court.

Franklin said the items passed out of the finance meeting held by the six justices of the peace were not legal because it takes seven members.

"You didn't have quorum," said Franklin.

Franklin also felt the items that failed should have been put back on the agenda and at least addressed.

The meeting was adjourned by Robinson, who then left the courtroom while the Quorum Court remained and received legal counsel from attorney Kimberly Dale.

Dale informed them that they could still continue with a meeting as long as they had a quorum. She also told them they could make a motion to amend the agenda and unless there is a motion and a second to skip, all agenda items should be addressed.

Carroll proposed the Quorum Court revisit the agenda items that were voted down and excused himself to see if Robinson would come back to preside over the meeting.

Carroll wanted to reconsider the agenda items that were voted down during Tuesday's meeting and to pay Simmons Bank.

"We are at an impasse and I would like to do some business," said Carroll, who said he was offering a compromise so Simmons Bank could be paid. "We have a quorum."

Robinson said he had already adjourned the meeting and it could be addressed at a later date.

Williams requested all agenda items be taken care of, but Robinson felt like the Quorum Court wasn't sincere in wanting to handle county business and instead was playing games and trying to make bargains.

"Allow us to address the items on the agenda before striking them off first," said Franklin.

With no resolve, and the continuing back and forth between the justices of the peace and Robinson, the special-called meeting was yet again adjourned.