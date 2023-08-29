Enough is enough

Editor, The Commercial:

June 1, 2023, the city of Pine Bluff, was rocked by the news of allegedly having been taken to the cleaners, allegedly having had approximately $700,000 misappropriated by the former director of Pine Bluff Urban Renewal, a city agency (smiley face).

Fast forward to today. Mayor Washington has decided it's time to put some checks and balances in place to help guard yours and my tax dollars. Makes you wonder what would have to be taken for her to have put her foot down 3 months ago, or maybe 5 years ago?

Yes, Enough is Enough!

Mike Lankford

Pine Bluff