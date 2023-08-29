ENTERTAINMENT: Candlelight Concerts set for Robinson Center this fall





MUSIC

Fever, a live-entertainment discovery platform, brings its Candlelight Concerts to Little Rock's Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St., with a series of three performances by the Listeso Quartet in the center's William Grant Still Ballroom, illuminated by thousands of candles.

The lineup (all concerts at 6 and 8:30 p.m.):

◼️ "Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift," Sept. 23. The tentative program: "Lavender Haze," "Love Story," "Cardigan," "Blank Space," "Enchanted," "Anti-Hero," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "All Too Well," "Wildest Dreams," "Lover," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "You Belong With Me." (Doors open 45 minutes prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted.)

◼️ "Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons & More," Sept. 24. Antonio Vivaldi's four violin concertos, op.8, comprising "The Four Seasons"; the "Meditation" from "Thaïs" by Jules Massenet; "Spring 3" from "Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi, The Four Seasons " by Max Richter; and "Verano Porteño" from "Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas" and "Libertango" by Astor Piazzolla.

◼️ "Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics," Oct. 27. The program includes Michael Jackson's "Thriller"; "Funeral March of a Marionette" by Charles Gounod; the second movement, "Allegro Molto," from the String Quartet No. 8 in c minor, op.110, by Dmitri Shostakovich; "Tubular Bells" (theme from "The Exorcist" by Mike Oldfield; themes and music from the movies "Beetlejuice," "The Addams Family," "Halloween," "Psycho," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Ghostbusters" and the TV show "Stranger Things"; "Danse Macabre" by Camille Saint-Saëns; "Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky; "Der Erlkönig" by Franz Schubert; and "In the Hall of the Mountain King" from "Peer Gynt" by Edvard Grieg. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted.)

Tickets are $29-$52 with VIP table seating for $69. Visit feverup.com/en/little-rock/candlelight.

THEATER

ACT Gala

Actor and writer Mara Wilson; Minnijean Brown-Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine; her daughter, author-playwright Spirit Trickey-Tawfiq; and actor Hisham Tawfiq will be the celebrity guests for the Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater's 2023 ACT Spotlight Celebrity Gala, 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock.

Wilson first achieved prominence as a child actor ("Mrs. Doubtfire," "Matilda," "Miracle on 34th Street"). Her most recent book is "Good Girls Don't."

Oct. 18-22, ACT will stage Trickey-Tawfiq's play "One-Ninth," about her mother's role as a teenager in the desegregation of Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Hisham Tawfiq has performed at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and on NBC's "The Blacklist."

Retired journalist Anne Jansen Broadwater will interview all four; the gala will also feature performances by the Pre-Professional Company at the ACT II Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, dinner and a 6 p.m. VIP reception at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St.

Tickets are $175. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

ETC.

Circus for season

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick will be at the center of the ceremonial lighting of the city's 38-foot Christmas tree, 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.

North Little Rock Tourism is adding the Piccolo Zoppé's Winter Circus, Nov. 9-19, to its 2023 end-of-year events in downtown North Little Rock.

The circus will perform in the parking lot at Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Magnolia Street (behind Rock Region Metro's streetcar barn). The Zoppé family, originally from Italy and now stationed in Arkansas, has been entertaining audiences since 1842. Ticket information and a performance schedule will be announced.

North Little Rock Tourism, the city of North Little Rock and the Argenta Downtown Council will host its annual Northern Lights Holiday Festival on Nov. 18 at Argenta Plaza, including photos with Santa, live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and holiday activities for children. Admission is free. A schedule and more details are to come later.

And the North Little Rock Sertoma Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, will travel from Pershing Boulevard south on Main Street to downtown North Little Rock.

Visit northlittlerock.org/events.

Piccolo Zoppés Winter Circus performs Nov. 9-19 in North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





