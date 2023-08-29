Ethridge replacing Magnet at Canoo

Struggling electric-vehicle maker Canoo said Monday that Greg Ethridge, a board member, will become the company's new chief financial officer effectively immediately.

Ethridge replaces Ken Magnet, who became CFO in January. It was unclear whether Magnet has resigned his post, and a company release didn't cite the reason for Magnet's exit. Jim Schwartz, Canoo's director of corporate communications, declined to comment further via email when asked if Magnet had been fired or resigned.

Ethridge will report to Canoo Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Tony Aquila and will leave the board of directors by the end of the year. Ethridge has extensive financial experience in capital markets and finance and will be responsible for capital markets, investor relations, accounting and financial reporting functions, according to a release.

Shares surged 11 cents, or 22%, on the news Monday, closing at 64 cents a share on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded below a dollar since February. Over the past year, shares have traded as high as $3.59 and as low as 41 cents.

In late March, Canoo received notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company no longer complies with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid requirements to be listed in the index. The company has until Sept. 25 to regain compliance, according to an SEC filing.

Earlier this month, Canoo said its operations in Oklahoma are gearing up to begin production and its plans to produce 20,000 vehicles annually are on track, while reporting a second-quarter loss that wasn't as severe as analysts expected.

Canoo reported a loss of $70.87 million, or 14 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $164.4 million, or 68 cents per share, for the same quarter a year ago. A consensus of three analysts had predicted a loss of 19 cents per share for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance. The company booked no revenue for the second quarter.

Startup Canoo has yet to post a profitable quarter and has been burning through cash as it readies for production.

CEO Aquila said at the time the company has an order book valued at more than $3 billion, with customers that include Walmart. He said Canoo plans to meet its target production goals of 20,000 units annually through a strategy combining in-house, hybrid and outsourced manufacturing, though the company has yet to produce vehicles in substantial numbers.

In mid-July, Canoo said it delivered three Crew Transportation Vehicles to Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of a contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The vehicles will convey astronauts to the launch pad for NASA's Artemis lunar missions.

In July 2022, Canoo said the deal with Walmart was for 4,500 electric delivery vans, with an option for up to 10,000 vehicles.