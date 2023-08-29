Georgia case defendants will be arraigned Sept. 6

ATLANTA -- Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia are scheduled to be arraigned next week on charges they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

All 19 defendants have been scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 6, when they may enter pleas as well, according to court records.

A Trump spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a question about whether the former president intended to waive his appearance.

The defendants met a Friday deadline to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail. Trump was booked Thursday evening -- scowling at the camera in the first-ever mug shot of a former president.

All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, who is accused of harassing a Fulton County election worker, did not negotiate a bond ahead of time and remained in the jail after turning himself in last Thursday. Federal court records from Maryland show Floyd, a former U.S. Marine who's active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

An attorney for Floyd, Todd A. Harding, noted in a court filing Monday that his client was the only African American man among the defendants and the only one without bond. Harding asked a judge to set a "reasonable bond" for his client at a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Willis, who used Georgia's racketeering law to bring the case, alleges that the defendants participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to illegally try to keep the Republican president in power after his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

FEDERAL TRIAL DATE

A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting a defense request for a 2026 trial date.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rebuffed claims by Trump's attorneys that an April 2026 trial date was necessary to account for the huge volume of evidence they say they are reviewing and to prepare for what they contend is a novel and unprecedented prosecution. But she agreed to postpone the trial slightly beyond the January 2024 date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith's prosecution team.





"The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter," Chutkan said.

If the current date holds, it would represent a setback to Trump's efforts to push the case back until well after the 2024 presidential election, a contest in which he's the early front-runner for the Republican nomination.

The March 2024 date would also ensure a blockbuster trial in the nation's capital in the heat of the GOP presidential nominating calendar, forcing Trump to juggle campaign and courtroom appearances and coming the day before Super Tuesday -- a crucial voting day when more than a dozen states will hold primaries and when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs.

"I want to note here that setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant's personal or professional obligations," Chutkan said.

Chutkan has so far appeared not only cool to Trump's efforts to delay the case but also concerned by social media comments he's made outside court. This month, she warned Trump's legal team that there were limits on what he can say publicly about evidence in the investigation. She also reiterated her intention Monday for Trump to be "treated with no more or less deference than any defendant would be treated."

The Washington case is one of four prosecutions Trump is facing. A March 4 trial would take place just weeks before a scheduled New York trial in a case charging him in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actress.

The setting of the trial date came despite strong objections from Trump lawyer John Lauro. He said defense lawyers had received an enormous trove of records from Smith's team -- a prosecutor put the total at more than 12 million pages and files -- and that the case concerned novel legal issues that would require significant time to sort out.

"This is one of the most unique cases from a legal perspective ever brought in the history of the United States. Ever," Lauro said, calling it an "enormous, overwhelming task" to review such a "gargantuan" amount of evidence.

Prosecutor Molly Gaston countered that the public had an "exceedingly" strong interest in moving the case forward to trial and said that the crux of the evidence has long been well known to the defense. Trump, she noted, is accused of "attempting to overturn an election and disenfranchise millions."

"There is an incredibly strong public interest in a jury's full consideration of those claims in open court," Gaston said.

Trump, a Republican, was charged this month in a four-count indictment alleging a scheme to undo his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Smith's team has brought a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., property, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.

Trump also faces state cases in New York. Manhattan prosecutors have charged him with falsifying business records to hide the alleged hush money payment to the porn actress, who has claimed she had an extramarital affair with Trump.

A spokesperson for New York's state court system, Lucian Chalfen, said Chutkan spoke Thursday with the judge in Trump's Manhattan criminal case, Juan Manuel Merchan, about their respective trials ahead. Chalfen said no decision has been made regarding postponing or rescheduling the Manhattan trial, which is to begin March 25, 2024.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Lindsay Whitehurst, Michael Kunzelman, Jill Colvin and staff writers of The Associated Press.