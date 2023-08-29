Gun-law challenge

rejected by judge

The Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A judge Monday refused to dismiss the case against a father who helped his son obtain a gun license three years before authorities say the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.

Illinois prosecutors charged Robert Crimo Jr. under an unconstitutionally vague law, his lawyer argued at a hearing earlier this month in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the shooting took place.

Lake County Judge George Strickland rejected that argument, as well as a defense contention that prosecutors charged Crimo Jr. too late -- after a three-year statute of limitations had passed. The court's rulings mean Crimo Jr.'s Nov. 6 trial will go ahead as previously scheduled.

The judge said at the hearing earlier in August that he would take three weeks to mull a decision, and he announced his ruling at a Monday hearing, which was also in Waukegan. He heard additional arguments on the statute of limitations issue Monday before ruling on it.

Crimo Jr. pleaded innocent earlier this year to seven counts of reckless conduct -- one count for each person killed. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term.

Prosecutors had alleged that he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

A defense filing argued that the law's lack of specificity makes it impossible to know what actions qualify as criminal reckless conduct.

Crimo Jr.'s lawyer, George Gomez, argued earlier this month that prosecutors interpreted the law in an overly broad way that could create a "chilling effect" for residents who would worry that signing any affidavit, in this case a firearm owners ID application, could eventually be deemed reckless conduct.

Explaining his rulings Monday, Strickland said the law was specific enough and was structured similarly to many, clearly constitutional laws. It was not overly broad, he said, including because it is limited to reckless conduct that causes great bodily harm.

Legal experts have said it's rare for a parent or guardian of a suspect in a shooting to face charges, in part because it's so difficult to prove such charges.

ACLU challenges

prison gender law

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Civil rights advocates are suing Indiana's Department of Corrections over the state's law prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for inmates.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit against the department in federal court in Evansville on Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that the law enacted in April violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment and the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.

The ACLU maintains that transgender surgery can be lifesaving. Health experts have found that gender dysphoria, or a sense of unease about one's gender identity, can lead to depression, anxiety and an increased risk of suicide.

A spokesperson for the corrections department declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb also signed a bill in April prohibiting minors from accessing gender-affirming care such as transgender surgeries or medication. The ACLU has filed a federal lawsuit challenging that law, as well.