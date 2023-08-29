DEAR HELOISE: I had to write in after reading Henrietta N.'s letter, as I often hear that young people don't want to work. I think they are being painted with a broad brush. I know neighbor's kids who can't get a call to be stockers at a major grocery store, but the "help wanted" sign remains. I believe companies are sometimes taking advantage of the terrible post-covid customer service and reaping profits.

In a time where kids need to have side hustles to pay rent, I really am offended by the broad-brush painting. This is coming from an old person who appreciates the struggle.

-- Mollie Lamar,

Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: Here's something to add to your reminder list in this oppressive, unrelenting heat: How about reminding those who are able to check in on the elderly neighbors and long-distant parents?

-- Joan,

Houston

DEAR HELOISE: Here's an ingenious idea for Crock-Pot meals. We go fishing several times a year to June Lake. There aren't a lot of options for places to eat after getting off the lake at a later time, so my sister came up with this idea. She fixed some chili beans in the Crock-Pot with a Crock-Pot liner, removed the beans in the liner and froze them. Now, all we have to do when we are ready to cook them is return them to the Crock-Pot. Then, dinner will be ready when we return from fishing for the day.

Now, we prepare meals ahead of time, so we can quickly fix our Crock-Pot meals. It's a very easy cleanup as well!

-- Terry and Patty,

Bakersfield, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Instead of using hummingbird feeders, which are filled with sugar water and have to be cleaned once a week during the summer, we plant flowers. There are several red tube-shaped flowers that hummingbirds particularly like. We currently have pots of cigar plants (Cuphea ignea), and hummingbirds fly around them often.

In addition to requiring less care than a feeder, the nectar is probably healthier than sugar. Also, the birds become pollinators when they use real flowers instead of feeders.

-- Sarah Thomas,

Springfield, Ill.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com