Hermosillo carried Lakeside to victory

None of the players that took the field Friday night were alive the last time Hot Springs Lakeside got one over on their rival, Lake Hamilton.

They'd only heard stories of what it was like in 1996, the last time the Rams came out victorious against the Wolves.

This historic rivalry was reignited in 2018 after 18 years of dormancy. Lake Hamilton won each year from 2018-22 with last season's win coming as a lopsided 47-20 result.

When Lakeside traveled to Lake Hamilton Friday, it needed a heroic performance to get back into the win column and start its season off with a win -- and that's exactly what it got.

Senior quarterback Jacob Hermosillo compiled over 450 yards of total offense and was responsible for four touchdowns in the Rams' 49-42 victory. For that, he is the first Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week of the 2023 season.

"This is a community win," First-year Lakeside Coach Garren Rockwell said. "It's not the be all, end all. For us to get in the playoffs, we gotta win our conference games. But for the community, on this side of town, it's a really big thing."

Hermosillo completed 15 of 22 passes for 304 yards. He also rushed 14 times for 175 yards.

"The special part of it was him with his legs," Rockwell said. "He ran really well, he was smart about it, he got down when he needed to and he got the tough yards when he needed to."

This is Hermosillo's first season as the sole quarterback for Lakeside (1-0) after splitting snaps with senior Towle Douglas last fall.

Since the end of basketball season, Hermosillo has been working with his receiving corps to improve on last season's results. He passed for 1,486 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior with 159 rushing yards.

"Last year, we had a two-quarterback system going. And so this year, he understood that he was going to be the guy," Rockwell said. "... He knew that he had to put it on his shoulders and he did that."

Hermosillo has two college offers thus far, from Lyon College and Hendrix College.

The Rams went 2-7 and 2-5 in 5A-South play last season. In the off-season, 13-year Coach Jason McBride resigned and Rockwell was promoted from defensive coordinator. Rockwell has been at Lakeside since 2014, becoming defensive coordinator in 2016.

He said he wanted an early win this season to give his players an example of the payoff of their hard work. Thanks in part to Hermosillo's standout performance, he got just that.

"From a coach's standpoint, that's something that was in the back of my mind," Rockwell said. "I wanted to definitely get the win so we can get a confidence booster. We went 2-7 [last season]. Any type of good, positive energy is good."