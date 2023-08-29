Hogs put out initial lineup





FAYETTEVILLE -- The first official depth chart of a season always creates chatter and raises a few eyebrows, and Monday's release for the University of Arkansas was no different.

Some of the more noteworthy items on the initial depth chart had been hinted at by Coach Sam Pittman during training camp and others had not.

Perhaps the most interesting position group was linebacker, where sophomore Jordan Crook was listed as a starter and the other spot was listed as either Chris "Pooh" Paul or transfer Jaheim Thomas.

Paul is only recently back from a MCL issue suffered early in camp and is still sporting a brace. Crook and Thomas ran with the first group in fastball starts at Monday's outdoor practice, which was held in shoulder pads and shorts, while Paul and true freshman Brad Spence were with the twos.

Pittman indicated injuries and lost practice time weighed in at certain positions.

"He's been hurt," Pittman said of Paul. "In all honesty, it could be Thomas and Pooh. I just don't know for sure who we'll run out there first, but those three will play a lot of ball for us on Saturday."

Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson were listed as co-starters in the slot position, Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel were co-starters at left tackle, and freshman Luke Hasz was the top tight end, ahead of Francis Sherman, Nathan Bax, Ty Washington and Var'keyes Gumms.

Wilson returned to practice in a green jersey after suffering an AC joint injury last week.

Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson were listed as co-starters at a safety spot beside Al Walcott, and transfer linebacker Antonio Grier was not included among the five linebackers listed.

Grier was back at practice Monday but he missed significant camp time with a quad muscle problem.

Johnson and Walcott were the first-team safeties during fastball starts while Clark worked on the second unit secondary along with Malik Chavis, TJ Metcalf and corners LaDarrius Bishop and Jaylon Braxton.

Pittman indicated some battles will go through the week and players listed as "ors" can expect quality playing time.

"They're 'ors' because in all honesty we really don't know who's going to run out with the ones," Pittman said. "If they're an 'or' we know they're going to play a lot of ball for us.

"Now we've decided what positions and all that, but there's a few of them that either by injury -- are they going to be back in time for Saturday's game? ... But we know that group -- if they're an 'or' we trust them and they're going to play a lot of football."

Sategna was listed as the top guy for both kickoff and punt returns.

Fastballs

Receiver Andrew Armstrong caught a short "strike" pass just in front of quarterback KJ Jefferson and took it over the right edge for a decent gain to kick off fastball starts.

Rashod Dubinion had a short run in the sequence, and Jefferson threw low for Isaac TeSlaa, who was matched up against cornerback Jaheim Singletary, on a comeback route. On the final play for the starters, tight end Luke Hasz made a one-hand tip and catch look easy over the left edge.

Freshman tailback Isaiah Augustave had three touches with the second unit -- two carries and a reception from Jacolby Criswell. On the other snap Criswell ran a quarterback draw.

The third units did not participate in fastballs.

Best catch

Tight end Luke Hasz had the best catch during the media viewing portion of practice on Monday, a one-hand tip to himself from KJ Jefferson during fastball starts. That is until the defensive backs got going with some drill work right after.

During the drill, safety RJ Johnson was thrown a pass by a manager well over his right shoulder. The 6-2, 180-pounder from Locust Grove, Ga., leaped high and brought the ball in with his right hand only. As Johnson started running back the interception he commented to himself, "Oooh, shoot," knowing he had just pulled off a good one.

Injury report

There are a few Razorbacks whose availability might be questionable heading into the season opener.

Linebacker Antonio Grier, who emerged from spring as a starter alongside Chris Paul, was not listed on the depth chart released on Monday, though he was back at practice. Grier did not engage in fastball starts.

Offensive linemen Brady Latham and E'Marion Harris continued to work on the sidelines, along with defensive end Jashaud Stewart, missed most of camp with a heel injury, offensive linemen Luke Brown and Terry Wells and tight end Hunter Talley.

Latham is listed as a starter at left guard ahead of Josh Street, and Harris is listed as the back-up right tackle behind Patrick Kutas on the first depth chart.

Booth decisions

The Razorbacks have determined coordinators Dan Enos and Travis Williams will work from the press box, which is the same alignment the staff used for both major scrimmages of camp at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Williams had worked from the sidelines most of his career, while co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, who will be on the field, has spent much of his career in the coaching booth.

'Rock' opener

The Razorbacks will open in Little Rock for the first time since a 49-7 rout of Florida A&M in 2017.

It will be the sixth time Arkansas opened the season in Little Rock since joining the SEC in 1992. The other occasions were all wins: 34-14 over SMU in 1994, 38-0 over Missouri State in 2000, 14-10 over UNLV in 2001 and 48-10 over Missouri State in 2009.

Captains times six

The six captains Arkansas announced on Friday are the most in Coach Sam Pittman's four seasons, but the Razorbacks have had that many several times in recent years, including in 2002-03, 2006-07 and 2009-12.

The Razorbacks had five captains in each of Pittman's first three seasons.

The captains for 2023 are quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, offensive lineman Brady Latham, defensive linemen Landon Jackson and Trajan Jeffcoat and kicker Cam Little.

Little is the first kicker listed as a captain since Steve Little (no relation) in 1977.

Jefferson is a captain for the third consecutive season, a feat accomplished just one other time in the history of a program that played its first football game in 1894. Herbert Fishback was a three-time captain from 1895-87.

For the 1964-66 seasons, Arkansas' seniors were listed as captains.

Specialist Sategna

Redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna is listed as the No. 1 punt and kickoff return man on the depth chart released Monday.

Sategna had a good camp returning kicks, including a 100-yard kickoff return in live work in the second scrimmage.

"We're going to let him have it and see what he does," Coach Sam Pittman said. "But he's very talented. The other guys are too but you can only have one. Kind of like a quarterback back there. You can only have one.

"You try to pick the best one and let it go. That's why we decided, just his consistency in practice."

Sategna, a state champion in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles at Fayetteville High School, had two kickoff returns for touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also plans to compete in track and field for Arkansas.

Better than last?

Arkansas' pass defense has nowhere to go but up this season, statistically speaking.

The Razorbacks yielded 294.7 passing yards per game in 2022 to rank last among 131 FBS teams.

Arkansas' new assistants include coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, who was hired from Florida State. Under Woodson's direction, FSU ranked No. 4 in pass defense last season, holding opponents to an average of 165.4 yards.

"They finished [fourth] in the country in pass defense," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said last week at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "We finished ...."

Pittman sniffed and paused as the crowd laughed.

"We were there," Pittman added, raising his hand up high. "They had a number for us."

Pittman credited Williams, who will call the plays, for adding Woodson to the staff.

"Travis knew him, and we needed to go get him, and the University allowed us financially to go get him," Pittman said. "And we did."



