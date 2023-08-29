House’s Scalise reveals cancer diagnosisDeluge brings floods to West VirginiaUkraine gets $250M more in military aid Destroy newspaper evidence, police told

House's Scalise reveals cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as "very treatable" and said it was detected early.

The cancer diagnosis came, Scalise said, after he had not been feeling like himself in the past week. Blood tests showed some irregularities and after additional screening, he said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

"I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months," Scalise said in a statement. "I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana's First Congressional District."

Scalise also thanked his medical team and said he was "incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable."

"I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges," Scalise said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the diagnosis "devastating news."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the congressman and his family," Jean-Pierre said.

Deluge brings floods to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Thunderstorms dumped heavy rains that caused significant flooding Monday in parts of West Virginia, authorities said.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency in at least five counties, enabling the National Guard to activate swift-water rescue teams and use helicopters in areas hit by floodwaters.

"This is an ongoing, life-threatening emergency," the Kanawha County Commission said on social media.

The commission said that, based on radar estimates, up to 6 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time Monday in areas east of Charleston, sending several creeks out of their banks.

First responders conducted at least 22 water rescues in the county Monday morning, the commission said.

The communities that were hit the hardest were along hillsides where runoff flowed into narrow valleys.

A bridge in the Chelyan area whose timber deck was lifted off its steel beams by debris and floodwaters was repaired Sunday, only to be underwater again Monday, the state Department of Transportation said.

Ukraine gets $250M more in military aid

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will send an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv's counteroffensive.

The weapons will be drawn from existing U.S. stockpiles and will include mine-clearing equipment, artillery and rocket rounds, ambulances and medical gear, among other items and spare parts, according to the State Department.

"The package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support its air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal, brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, including attacks this past week," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The State Department said the package contained AIM-9M missiles for air defense, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System munitions, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition and more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the U.S. since Russia invaded last year. Those funds have provided weapons systems such as howitzers and millions of rounds of ammunition to fight back against the much larger Russian military. Much of the ammunition and weaponry has already been used up in the 18 months of the intense and bloody land war.

Destroy newspaper evidence, police told

Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.

The Aug. 11 searches of the Marion County Record's office and the homes of its publisher and a City Council member have been sharply criticized, putting Marion, a central Kansas town of about 1,900 people, at the center of a debate over the press protections offered by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney Bernie Rhodes, who represents the newspaper, said a judge ordered authorities to hand over those electronic records and destroy any copies they have of them along with all photographs that officers took during the raids.

The local prosecutor and sheriff agreed investigators shouldn't keep that evidence, but Rhodes insisted on a court order to document it. It won't be clear what files were stored until Rhodes gets a copy.

The newspaper learned from court documents about a thumb drive with an electronic copy of thousands of files taken from its computers days after computers and phones were returned by authorities. It wasn't disclosed in the initial search warrant inventory.

