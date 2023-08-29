Lisa Mendez said officers who responded to a mental health emergency in Jersey City, N.J., "should've had more compassion" for Andrew Washington, 53, her nephew who was fatally shot by police after he charged at them with a knife.

Shuwaski Young, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi secretary of state, announced that he's withdrawing his candidacy and said he recently "suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State."

Malachi Thomas, 19, who walked off the minimum-security Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada City, Calif., was apprehended in Fresno, which is about 250 miles from the camp, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Xuming Li, a former chemistry student at the University of South Florida, faces charges that include possession of a controlled substance, battery and aggravated stalking after a neighbor said he caught Li on camera using a vial and syringe to insert an unknown substance through his Tampa apartment's door.

Larry Householder, 64, former Republican speaker of the Ohio House convicted of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering, was moved from the Butler County jail in Ohio to a federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons records.

Paul Hudson, a West Point archaeologist, said a team at the U.S. Military Academy is going to remove sediment found inside a lead treasure box placed near a monument 200 years ago and "we'll screen it through some fine mesh screen and see if anything comes out of it."

David Shane, police inspector in Montreal, who said traces of fire accelerants were found at the site of a fire that killed seven people in a heritage building, suspended a coroner's inquiry amid a criminal investigation by Canadian police.

Alan Johnson, a federal judge in Wyoming, dismissed a lawsuit contesting a transgender woman's admission into Kappa Kappa Gamma, writing that bylaws didn't have a definition of a woman and "the court will not define a 'woman' today."

Bill Duffey, appointed by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, resigned as chairman of the state's election board, the governor announced.