Iran, Iraq set plan

to move dissidents

The Associated Press

BAGHDAD -- Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to disarm members of Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq and relocate their members from their current bases, officials from the two countries said Monday.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said in a news briefing Monday that the Iraqi government had agreed "to disarm the armed terrorist groups stationed in Iraq's territory by Sept. 19, and then, evacuate and transfer them from their military bases to camps designated by the Iraqi government."

He added that the deadline would not be extended and that while relations between the two countries are "entirely friendly and warm ... the presence of terrorists in the northern region of Iraq is an unpleasant stain on mutual ties."

Iran has periodically launched strikes targeting members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran, or KDPI, and other Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region near the border with Iran.

An Iraqi government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed the agreement was signed between the two countries and said the central government in Baghdad is "working as quickly as possible" to relocate the groups with the approval of authorities from the Kurdish regional government in Irbil and Sulaimaniyah.

He declined to give the exact location to which the disarmed militants would be moved, but said it will be within the Iraqi Kurdish region. He said they "will have a camp to live in and will be without arms."

Different Iranian dissident groups in Iraq are aligned with each of the two main Iraqi Kurdish parties -- the Kurdistan Democratic Party, with its seat of power in Irbil, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, whose stronghold is in Sulaimaniyah -- and are at odds with each other as well as with Iran.

"Previously Sulaimaniyah would accuse Irbil of working with these groups, and Irbil would accuse Sulaimaniyah of working with them, but as a central government we agreed to relocate them," the Iraqi official said. "We are trying as hard as possible for this to take place on Sept. 19."

Michel urges EU

widening by 2030

The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Faced with the Russian aggression against Ukraine and fears of Moscow's increasing influence in parts of the Balkans, the European Union should make a "bold move" and accept new members by 2030, the European Council president said Monday.

Speaking at an international strategic forum at the Slovenian lakeside resort of Bled attended by Western Balkan leaders, Charles Michel said that it was time for those states that have been waiting in an EU membership line for more than 20 years to be given "a clear goal."

"We must talk about timing, we must talk about our homework, and I have a suggestion as we prepare next EU strategic agenda," Michel said. "We must set ourselves a clear goal: I believe we must be ready on both sides by 2030 to enlarge," he said, to a big round of applause.

Michel said that the war in Ukraine "has shown that peace and democracy cannot be taken for granted."

"This war is not just devastating Ukraine: this war has a profound impact on the future of our continent. It has a profound impact on global security," he said.

EU officials fear that Russia could try to destabilize the Balkans, which went through a bloody war in the 1990s, and thus shift world attention from its aggression in Ukraine. Russia's Balkan ally Serbia has refused to join EU sanctions against Moscow, although Belgrade says it respects Ukrainian territorial integrity.

The Balkan states are at different stages of their EU accession talks. Many have been stalling on implementing the main EU pre-conditions for membership, such as the rule of law, free elections and media.

The EU's regular enlargement update is due in October, when EU officials are expected to report on progress in negotiations with the six Western Balkan states that have been waiting in line for more than two decades -- Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo.

For Ukraine and Moldova, which also want to join, the EU will decide on opening their full-on accession negotiations at an EU summit in December.

In his speech during the opening of the Bled forum on Monday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that the EU enlargement was a pressing issue.

Some of the Balkan leaders attending the forum showed disappointment with the offered accession date.

"It is too far," said Montenegro's acting Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic.