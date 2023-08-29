Jefferson County sheriff calls for reimbursement from judge for hygiene product purchases





Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods announced late Tuesday afternoon that he decided to fund “essential hygiene products for detainees” at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center and Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center out of his own pocket, blaming Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson for a lack of financial support.

According to the news release, Woods hopes to have the costs of sanitary napkins, tampons and liners reimbursed.

“The situation has arisen due to the repeated refusal of County Judge Gerald Robinson and his Chief of Staff, Rosetta Giddens, to process invoices for vendors who have been customarily utilized by my agency for decades,” Woods said in the news release. “It is with grave concern that I bring it to the attention of the public, as I am deeply frustrated to find myself in the position of having to fund essential menstrual hygiene products for female detainees from my personal bank account in the hope of eventual reimbursement.”

The intent of informing the public about this, Woods said, “is to seek a fair and just resolution” that will allow his office to function efficiently and ensure the wellbeing of Jefferson County government “as a whole.”

Woods’ office can no longer use an agency-issued Simmons Corporate credit card due to suspension for non-payment, the office states.

Robinson, a former sheriff, declared a state of emergency Aug. 17 after the Quorum Court failed to pass appropriation ordinances, leaving outstanding bills including one from Simmons Bank for $457,821.53. Woods filed a lawsuit against Robinson and all 13 justices of the peace in hopes of proper funding for staffing and operations under the sheriff’s office in March 2022, but two counts from the suit – one charging a requirement to complete a job requisition form unconstitutional and another asking Robinson to approve pending claims for payment – were dismissed in a January hearing.

Woods even criticized that declaration, saying it “flies in the face of [Arkansas Code Annotated Section] 14-14-908, which stipulates that emergency ordinances or amendments may only be enacted to address public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or property.” None of those conditions justifies Robinson’s request and highlights “a concerning double standard when it comes to processing payments for vendors including Simmons Bank, submitted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, W.C. ‘Dub’ Brassell Adult Detention Center and Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center,” Woods said

Now, a financial burden hangs over Woods and his office without the ability to use the credit card as intended, the office says.

“Since October 2022, my office has faced numerous challenges due to the continuous denial of valid claims and bills submitted for payment,” Woods said. “This denial not only has been arbitrary and capricious, but also severely hampers my ability to operate my office efficiently and effectively, directly impacting the detainees in our care.”

Reached an hour after the news release, Robinson said he hasn’t seen it but offered his thoughts on Woods’ complaints.

“The only thing I can tell you is the sheriff was awarded $900,000-plus that went through the Quorum Court appropriations with no problem,” Robinson said. “The appropriation is there. The money is there. If there was anything that fell through, especially if it came to payment, all they had to do is resubmit.”

Robinson denied any arbitrary or capricious acts against Woods and his office.

“These accusations are the furthest from the truth that I know of, from my understanding,” Robinson said. “That’s why we’re going to court on Sept. 14 to rectify any misconceptions that may be told to the public. I’m awaiting my time to go to court.”

A hearing has been set for Sept. 14 in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Division 2, with special Judge Gary Arnold of Saline County presiding.

Woods’ office says Arkansas is one of 25 states that established laws governing menstrual products in correctional and detention facilities. The office cited Section 12-32-103 of the Arkansas Code, which says in part that a correctional or detention facility should establish a policy to provide the number of hygiene products for female inmates and detainees.

“It is imperative that Jefferson County adheres to these laws and provides essential menstrual hygiene products to those in our custody as mandated by state and federal law,” Woods said. “The failure to do so not only violates the rights of those in our care, but also jeopardizes our county’s financial stability and standing.”



