Judge Bridgforth to seek reelection

Jefferson County District Court Judge Kim Bridgforth will seek reelection for the office of Jefferson County District Court, Division I.

Bridgforth is currently serving her fifth term in that position, according to a news release.

The court is responsible for county and state misdemeanor cases, traffic, civil and small claims matters, and one-half of felony first appearance cases.

This court is also responsible for all city courts within the county, including White Hall, Redfield, Humphrey, Altheimer, and Wabbaseka courts.

Bridgforth attended the University of Arkansas School of Law in Little Rock and has been licensed to practice law for 32 years. Prior to her election, she served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County.

Her professional affiliations include membership in the Arkansas Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Jefferson County Bar Association.

Bridgforth has served as vice president and secretary of the District Judge's Association. She has also served on the District Court Domestic Violence Committee.

In cooperation with the Jefferson County sheriff's office, the court utilizes the clean team and has operated several successful amnesty weeks.

Also, in conjunction with Arkansas State Police, the court hosted classes to assist citizens in obtaining drivers' licenses.

Bridgforth was appointed to the Access to Justice Commission by the Supreme Court.

The commission enables low income citizens access and aid to legal assistance. She currently serves as vice chairman of the commission.

She has volunteered with the United Way and the Salvation Army and is a member of First Methodist Church in Pine Bluff. She has been married to her husband, David, for 31 years.

They have two children, Dr. John David Bridgforth (Morgan), and Elizabeth Bridgforth Hartz (Whitt) and two grandchildren.

"It has been my honor to serve and I am so grateful for the support of my wonderful family, friends, staff," she said.