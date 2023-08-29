Lawmakers request investigation into Central Arkansas Water over email objecting to legislative bill, payments to nonprofits

Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday requested an investigation into Central Arkansas Water after questioning administrators of the water utility over payments it made to nonprofits and an email a group of its employees sent objecting to a bill advanced during this year's regular legislative session.

The Joint Performance Review Committee voted with audible dissent from at least one lawmaker to authorize its chair to request the Arkansas Ethics Commission investigate "potential violations of the law pertaining to Central Arkansas Waters' lobbying and donations activities" during the legislative session.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, questioned why a group within the water utility, dubbed the JEDI team, had sent an email asking recipients to oppose Senate Bill 71, which was aimed at ending affirmative action in state and local government.

Sullivan, who sponsored the bill, said he was made aware of the email from a Central Arkansas Water consumer who had received the email.

Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water, said the email was "very unfortunate and it was inappropriate."

The email address used by the JEDI has been shut down, Bohannon said. The team, which stands for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, is generally responsible for sponsoring events and organizing luncheons.

Bohannon said he was not made aware of the email before it was sent and said he had no knowledge of the email being sent to consumers.

Lawmakers also questioned why the water utility had directed $118,525 to a series of nonprofit organizations within the last year.

Bohannon said working with nonprofits helped the utility connect with community members to encourage them to drink water from the tap rather than from water bottles. Outreach through nonprofits also helps the utility grow its workforce, Bohannon said.



