Legislative panel OKs contract for construction of underground, 'secured walkway' at state Capitol

A legislative panel on Tuesday approved a Bureau of Legislative Research contract with Kinco Constructors of Little Rock for the construction of an underground “secured walkway” between the state Capitol building and the Multi-Agency Complex immediately west of the state Capitol.

The contract with Kinco Constructors is for $3.87 million, said Director Marty Garrity. Murray Contractors of Little Rock and Kinco Constructors submitted bids in response to a request for proposals.

In a voice vote with state Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, dissenting, the Legislative Council’s Policy-Making Subcommittee on Tuesday morning approved the proposed contract with Kinco Constructors. Legislative Council C0-Chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said the project will be completed before the 2025 regular session begins in January of 2025.

Jean said he doesn’t think the tunnel project is a proper expenditure of public funds.

With no audible dissenters Friday, the Legislative Council authorized the bureau to enter into a contract with Kinco Constructors for the construction of the underground secured walkway and granted final approval authority for the contract to its Policy-Making Subcommittee. Wardlaw said Friday the cost of the project will be paid over two fiscal years from funds originally appropriated in 2009.

In a related action, the Legislative Council granted Republican Secretary of State John Thurston’s request for spending authority of up to $4.5 million under Act 796 of 2023 for the costs associated with architectural design, construction and renovations of the state Capitol mechanical room to clear the way for the installation of new air handling system equipment for the north end of the state Capitol.

The location for the new air handling system equipment is between the Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex, which is known as Big MAC in state Capitol circles.

If the two multimillion-dollar projects are done together, there is a potential cost savings of between $500,000 and $1 million on the two projects, secretary of state spokesperson Chris Powell said Friday,

The cost for the project for the north end of the state Capitol is estimated to be $4.475 million plus contingency fees, he said. It’s anticipated the secretary of state will purchase the equipment and will subcontract to the vendor for installation, he said.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said Friday, “If the HVAC project was not taking place [on the north end of the state Capitol], I probably wouldn’t be advocating for this [underground secured walkway between the state Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex], but the fact that it is makes it the right decision.”

He noted there are projected cost savings of up to $1 million from doing the two projects simultaneously.