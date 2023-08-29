Letters to the editor

State regulators fail on landfill matters

The ongoing David vs. Goliath battle over the proposed WM (Waste Management) landfill expansion in Tontitown is a classic example of unchecked big-government bureaucracy versus a small town fighting for its democratic -- and statutory -- rights. Ayn Rand's prophetic words, "a time will come when government is free to do anything it pleases," appear to be coming to fruition in Tontitown.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality Regulation 22.203 states unequivocally that any landfill expansion within a city must be approved by the city. This regulation exists to protect cities from exactly Tontitown's situation -- unwanted encroachment by an existing landfill. The Tontitown City Council voted unanimously to deny expansion; ironically, ADEQ disregarded its own regulation and approved the WM-friendly expansion anyway. Why? Could it be that ADEQ wishes to protect the income it receives from WM? One can only speculate.

In their fight for justice,Tontitown citizens were frustrated to learn that their only legal recourse was to appeal ADEQ's decision to the Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, which works closely with the agency, according to the ADEQ. This is a clear case of conflict of interest with the proverbial fox superciliously guarding the hen house.

Tontitown citizens have reached out to other government agencies and officials whose fundamental interests are not conflicted. These pleas have fallen on deaf ears. While the governor's office states that "it is interested," there has been no follow-through. The attorney general's office states this matter is "outside its jurisdiction." State representatives, mostly sympathetic, lack the power to intervene.

In this matter of might over right -- or money over moral imperative -- Tontitown finds itself alone and adrift in, at best, a sea of government indifference; or, at worst, drowning in a dark whirlpool of governmental deference to big money.

Signs of this deference abound. For instance, ADEQ's handling of landfill complaints is scandalously flawed. After receiving a complaint, an inspector notifies the landfill of an upcoming visit, giving them ample time to temporarily correct any violations ahead of the visit. This orchestrated dance allows ADEQ to report "no violations" while the landfill continues unabated with its harmful practices. This pretense of "inspections" is so disingenuous that few citizens bother with the futility of complaint filing. Considering the size and scope of this huge landfill operation, and recognizing the inherent danger landfills pose in general, any reasonable person would expect regular unannounced ADEQ spot visits -- but shockingly, it seems that few to none occur. ADEQ's canned excuse for such egregiously willful neglect of its fundamental raison de'etre is "lack of funding"; however, ADEQ seems to have no problem maintaining its bloated bureaucracy in Little Rock.

Mark Twain's quote, "We have the best government money can buy," captures the situation. The government's actions, or lack thereof, suggest that its own self-interests take precedence over the rights and well-being of its citizens.

Will anyone step up to investigate this blatant disregard for the environment and the interests of the Tontitown community?

Dennis Boyer

Tontitown