Little Rock City Directors, Mayor plan to meet Friday morning to consider sales-tax election

The Little Rock Board of Directors is expected to convene during a special-called meeting Friday morning to consider whether to call a November referendum on a proposed sales-tax increase, according to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

During an agenda-setting meeting of the city board on Tuesday, Scott asked city board members to hold the slot around 8:30 a.m. Friday on their calendars.

They can attend virtually, Scott said, noting that the only people required to be there in person at the Centre at University Park are himself and City Attorney Tom Carpenter.