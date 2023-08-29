Little Rock parks director makes case for $128M indoor and outdoor sports complex at War Memorial Park

The city of Little Rock's parks and recreation director on Monday made the case for constructing indoor and outdoor sports facilities at War Memorial Park during the latest public forum on Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s sales-tax proposal.

War Memorial Park is centrally located off major highways and arterial roads in close proximity to hotels and restaurants, Director Leland Couch said.

A complex on "the outside of town" would lack those assets and require officials to figure out a way to get people there, he said. War Memorial Park also is a meeting point for planned trail infrastructure, Couch said.

Couch's comments came in response to an attendee during the Ward 5 forum held at Fellowship Bible Church, located at 1401 Kirk Road.

For his part, Scott noted that War Memorial Park's approximately 210 acres would not be taken up entirely by the indoor and outdoor complex. "So you're not gonna have concrete all over War Memorial Park from that standpoint," he said.

In July, Scott initially pitched a 1 percentage-point tax increase that would sunset after 10 years, but quickly suggested the proposal might be revised to make the tax permanent.

Last week, the mayor officially changed course.

At a public forum on Thursday, Scott said that the proposal would have two components: a five-eighths percent (0.625%) sales tax that would fund capital improvements and sunset after 10 years as well as a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax that would fund public safety, parks and infrastructure and be collected in perpetuity.

The Little Rock Board of Directors must vote to call an election and then the associated paperwork must be filed with county officials no later than Sept. 5 if the city wants to put the sales-tax proposal on the ballot during a Nov. 14 referendum.

Scott has argued that the November date is preferable compared with the next available dates for a referendum, which fall in March or November of 2024.

If the proposal were approved, the overall sales-tax rate on most purchases in Little Rock would rise to 9.625% when accounting for state, county and local taxes.

Under the proposal, the category of "parks and quality of life" would encompass more than half of the anticipated $600 million in spending over the next 10 years.

The indoor and outdoor sports facilities at War Memorial Park are expected to receive $128 million in one-time capital investment as well as $8 million in operating expenses over 10 years, making it the most expensive line item in the proposal.

Another line item would allocate $30 million in capital improvements for both War Memorial and Hindman parks on top of the spending associated with the sports complex.

Until mid-2019, War Memorial Park was home to a municipal golf course. City officials made the decision to close the course as well as another course at Hindman Park that year following a round of cuts to the municipal budget.

An indoor complex of 7 or 8 acres could have multiple uses beyond just the 10 planned basketball courts, Couch told attendees Monday, such as pickleball, volleyball or badminton, as well as special events that might not fit with the Statehouse Convention Center.

https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/aug/25/little-rock-mayor-to-break-up-sales-tax-proposal/





"These are all things that we're missing as a city that other cities are grabbing all around us," Couch said.

He noted that construction might not begin for roughly three years following the design process. Waiting to pursue the idea could mean that other cities in Arkansas move ahead with their own new facilities in the meantime, he said.

If another city right next to Little Rock builds a similar complex, "our complex has less meaning at that point in time," Couch said.

In that instance, the city could lose out on the revenue from tournaments that helps to pay for such facilities, he suggested. The outdoor complex would include 10 multipurpose courts of artificial turf that would not require the same level of maintenance compared with other ball fields, Couch said.

Keeping the indoor and outdoor facilities together in one location means that a single third party can manage both and parking works for both facilities, he said.

The city's seventh and final forum on the tax proposal is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes St. in Ward 3.