Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
STATE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW

PREP CC: Majority of cross country champs poised for repeats

by Henry Apple | Today at 4:33 a.m.
Bentonville's Haley Loewe (left) and Springdale Har-Ber's Lilly Beshears run neck and neck in the Arkansas State Cross Country Championships 6A girls 5k at the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/114asccc/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

At first glance, Arkansas' high school cross country picture for 2023 probably looks similar to what last year looked like.

Print Headline: Majority of cross country champs poised for repeats

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT