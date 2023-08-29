Man gets probation for killing bald eagle

EL DORADO -- A Magnolia man was sentenced to 24 months of federal probation after shooting and killing a bald eagle 20 months ago near Lake Columbia, according to court documents.

Christopher Lane Shackleford, 20, is required to serve the first 60 days of probation under home detention, authorities said. He also is ordered to pay $2,025 dollars in restitution and fees on one count of aiding and abetting in the taking of a bald eagle.

Magistrate Judge Barry A. Bryant presided over the June 15 sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in El Dorado.

According to court documents, on Jan. 16, 2022, officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were dispatched to Lake Columbia, which is within the Western District of Arkansas, El Dorado Division.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised that he was duck hunting with his children when he observed a bald eagle fly over their location, authorities said. The witness said they observed a man shoot the bald eagle.

The witness then observed the man go out and retrieve the bird from the water, according to court documents. Shortly thereafter, officers made contact with Shackleford, who initially denied shooting the bald eagle, but later admitted to doing so, authorities said.

Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The violations of these statutes can carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and/or two years in federal prison.

David Clay Fowlkes, of the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Arkansas, made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney's David Harris, Bryan Achorn and Graham Jones prosecuted the case.