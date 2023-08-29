More than a year after escape from Arkansas prison, rapist captured in West Virginia

U.S. marshals in West Virginia on Tuesday arrested an Arkansas man who escaped from a prison work detail last August after he was sentenced to life for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter, a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections states.

Authorities located Samuel Hartman, 39, at a Quality Inn in Lewisburg, W.V., Tuesday along with his wife, 39-year old Misty Hartman and his mother Linda Annette White, 61, who are accused of helping him escape, the release states.

Marshals and local law enforcement also arrested White’s boyfriend, 52-year-old Rodney Trent of Lester, W.V., who is accused of harboring a sex offender and assisting the trio.

Photos included in the news release showed Hartman restrained near a police vehicle in a parking lot with blood smeared across his face, while a photo of White appeared to show a scrape on her face. Misty Hartman and Trent did not appear injured. The release did not include any details of the arrest.

A judge sentenced Hartman to life in prison in 2013 after his rape conviction, but authorities say he escaped a work detail in a field near the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Aug. 11, 2022, with help from his wife and mother.

The two women drove up to the work crew and opened fire toward them while Hartman ran to the truck, the release states. Corrections officers chased the truck, but the three escaped on two jet skis that had been staged in the Mississippi River.

A witness on the Mississippi side of the river reported seeing two women and a man crossing the river on jet skis, which authorities recovered.

Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service Cold and Complex Case Unit picked up the trail in March and traced the trio to West Virginia, where White had connections, the report states.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders praised the arrest in the release, calling it the culmination of years of work by the state’s law enforcement officers.

“Now that they have brought this dangerous fugitive to justice, all Arkansans can sleep safer at night,” Sanders said.