Name released of man killed by police during standoff at NLR post office

North Little Rock police on Tuesday identified the man officers killed Friday during an armed standoff at a post office.
Three officers were placed on administrative leave last week after the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Evans, 41, of Little Rock, who was named in a Tuesday news release.
An internal investigation into the shooting is underway, Chief Patrick Thessing said Friday afternoon. The standoff at the post office at 300 Pershing Blvd. “evolved rapidly,” he said, without giving any further details.
Evans, who was wanted by U.S. marshals, flashed a gun at marshals who approached him on Friday morning before fleeing to the post office. Police were able to safely evacuate bystanders and employees with SWAT officers and negotiators on the scene, Thessing said.
Thessing did not take questions at the Friday press conference, and Tuesday’s news release did not offer any further details in the confrontation.
Officers investigate the scene of a police-involved shooting Friday at the post office on Pershing Boulevard in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
