Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Heidi Klum is denying the "crap" reports that she consumes only 900 calories daily and insists she has never counted her calories. The supermodel's diet was called into question last week after the Daily Mail reported that Klum revealed she only took in 900 calories a day during an Instagram Q&A via a since-expired story. Screenshots of the story showed the Victoria's Secret Angels alum telling fans how much she weighs. However, there's no record of her discussing her caloric intake. "I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories," Klum said. "For one, I want to say I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life." The "Project Runway" alumna went on to caution fans not to believe everything they read, before stressing again, "I don't count my calories." "Someone asked me how much I weighed," the 50-year-old clarified. "And I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed. "People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap," the model continued. "And it's really sad because there is no real journalism anymore. People just make up stories. So one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it and it's really sad because you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that's not good." According to the Dietary Guidelines for America, an active 50-year-old woman needs 2,200 calories a day.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award on Sept. 12 at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She will also perform on the Video Music Awards stage for the first time in 17 years. The Colombian singer has won four Video Music Awards across her career. This year she is nominated for four awards. "Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. "Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."