LR bank to expand

mortgage division

Southern Bancorp Inc. announced Monday an expansion of mortgage lending to help more minorities qualify for and purchase homes.

The Little Rock bank will create a stand-alone mortgage division that bank officials say will enhance the ability to effectively balance mission and profits.

After a national search, the company hired Jeremy Davis of Nashville, Tenn., to lead the division.

"The expansion of our mortgage business, with a particular focus on reaching Black and Hispanic prospective homebuyers, aligns with our efforts to help close an approximate 30-point homeownership gap these minority households face when compared to white household[s]," said Darrin Williams, chief executive officer of Southern Bancorp. "In order to address this long-standing and systemic challenge, we needed a leader with a proven track record of providing affordable and responsible mortgages and homebuyer education to first-time homeowners."

Davis most recently served as president and chief executive officer of InQlusion Mortgage Capital, a full-service lender focused on the southeast United States.

-- Andrew Moreau

Farmers Insurance

to cut workforce

NEW YORK -- Farmers Insurance said Monday it will cut 11% of its workforce -- about 2,400 employees -- as part of a corporate restructuring aimed at increasing its efficiency and long-term profitability.

The California-based insurer owned by Swiss giant Zurich Insurance Group said the job cuts will affect all lines of its business. Monday was the last working day at the company for most employees affected by the layoffs, Farmers confirmed to The Associated Press.

In a statement announcing the job cuts, Raul Vargas, Farmers Group Inc. president and chief executive officer, alluded to "existing conditions" in the insurance industry.

"As our industry continues to face macroeconomic challenges, we must carefully manage risk and prudently align our costs with our strategic plans for sustainable profitability," Vargas said.

Farmers -- along with other insurers including Allstate and State Farm -- have pulled back on property insurance in states like Florida and California. The insurers have cited the need to reduce risk exposure and operating costs.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes

at 861.76, up 2.13

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 861.76, up 2.13.

"The Dow Jones Industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Monday as Wall Street looks to regain some ground amid a month of losses," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.