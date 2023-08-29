Northwest Arkansas well represented in U.S. News & World Report rankings of state’s public high schools





Eight of the state's top 10 public high schools are in Northwest Arkansas, according to U.S. News & World Report's latest annual rankings, released this week.

Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville leads the state, followed by Haas Hall Academy at the Lane in Rogers and Haas Hall Academy in Springdale. Nationally, those charter schools ranked 45th, 100th and 161st, respectively.

The rest of U.S. News' state top 15 for 2023-24, with national ranking in parenthesis:

4. Founders Classical Academy (Bentonville) (461)

5. Bentonville High School (651)

6. Rogers New Technology High School (771)

7. Greenbrier High School (820)

8. Fayetteville High School (838)

9. Valley Springs High School (Boone County) (1,119)

10. Bentonville West High School (1,191)

11. Maumelle Charter High School (1,286 nationally)

12. Fort Smith Southside High School (1,950)

13. Lisa Academy-Sherwood (1,972)

14 Conway High School-West (2,160)

15. Central High School in Little Rock (2,173)

In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,680 public high schools out of nearly 25,000 reviewed. This is the count of public high schools that had a 12th grade enrollment of 15 students or greater, or otherwise had sufficient enrollment in other high school grades, during the 2020-2021 school year to be analyzed, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The top schools had students who achieved exceptional scores on state assessment tests for math, reading and science. Underserved student performance, college preparation and graduation rates were also important factors, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville said via text the U.S. News ratings are generally based on high test scores.

"Decades of research shows that students from more advantaged backgrounds are more likely to score well on these types of assessments, so I am not surprised that few of the high schools being identified as the 'best' in the state serve a population of economically disadvantaged students that approaches the statewide average of 66%," McKenzie said.

"These ratings may indicate that these schools are preparing students for college, but do not indicate if the schools are preparing students for success in careers," McKenzie said. "Most importantly, the ratings do not reflect how well a school is improving students' learning, which is an important measure of school quality that Arkansas includes in our state ratings of schools."

Haas Hall was founded in 2004 and has topped U.S. News' list of top public high schools in the state for 12 years. Last year, its four campuses enrolled a combined 1,248 students. Haas Hall opened a fifth campus in Fort Smith this month.

The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., ranked as this year's best public high school nationally, followed by Signature School in Evansville, Ind., and the School for Advanced Studies in Miami.

Visit U.S. News & World Report for more information.



