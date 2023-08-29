100 years ago

Aug. 29, 1923

Leaving Mount Sequoyah, although Mount Sequoyah has closed and the 1923 session is over, several people are remaining on the Mount. The bus is carrying these last retainers away daily, however, so that at the End of the week the cottages and dormitories should be empty. The tourist campgrounds are still open to the public.

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1973

A trash fire Tuesday morning on a loading dock in the basement level of the Park Plaza Shopping Center at University Avenue and West Markham Street caused extensive smoke damage to several business places on the level above. Fire Chief Rubin Webb said the exact amount of damage wouldn't be known for several days but that it could run into thousands of dollars. Webb said the first alarm was sounded at 7:12 a.m. and two other alarms went off a few minutes later. He said he didn't know what caused the trash to burn.

25 years ago

Aug. 29, 1998

Fifteen police officers will be hired with federal grant money and will serve as resource officers for Jonesboro's three school districts, Mayor Hubert Brodell said.The U.S. Justice Department's Community Oriented Policing grant will provide the city with about $970,000 to pay the officers' salaries for three years. After the three years, the city will then pay their salaries, Brodell said. Schools in the Nettleton, Valley View and Jonesboro districts will receive the officers. The Westside School District just west of Jonesboro, where two students shot 15 students and teachers on March 24, killing five of them, is not included in the grants. Brodell said the number of officers assigned to each school hasn't been determined. "But we will hire them for this school year," he added.

10 years ago

Aug. 29, 2013

Fifty years after the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, organizers of an anniversary demonstration at the state Capitol said there is still more to be done to achieve Martin Luther King Jr.'s goals. Hundreds of people sang "We Shall Overcome" as they marched to the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon -- 50 years to the day after the 1963 march and King's "I Have a Dream" speech. The march in Little Rock was one of many around the country marking the anniversary, including one at the nation's capital. In the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, President Barack Obama and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton spoke where King stood a half-century before. Tracy Steele, a former state legislator and the first executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, said Wednesday's march was part of King's dream, because it had brought together all kinds of people, including blacks, whites, elected officials and schoolchildren. Steele said the site of Wednesday's march also had a historical significance tied to the civil-rights movement.