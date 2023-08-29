OTHERS SAY: This particular case needs to go at a slow, but exceedingly fine, pace

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students in November, waived his right to a speedy trial last week.

That allows the judge in the case, 2nd Judicial District Judge John Judge, to schedule Kohberger's trial later than the previously scheduled start date of Oct. 2.

We all want resolution in this case, but Oct. 2 was an aggressive timeline. Rushing a trial that's so sensitive and complicated never made sense.

Before delaying the trial, Judge had told the prosecution and public defenders for Kohberger that they would need to be finished with the discovery process in two weeks, name the experts they plan to have testify a week after that, and identify all of their witnesses by the middle of next month. All motions were to have been filed by Sept. 22, in time for jury selection starting Sept. 25.

As The Idaho Statesman's Kevin Fixler reported, it was a breakneck pace, way too fast for a capital murder case.

We sympathize with members of the victims' families, who want a quick resolution.

But if there are errors during a hastened trial, it could delay justice even further. And because this is a death penalty case, final resolution will take years regardless. It's better to get this right from the beginning