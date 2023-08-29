Pair of development proposals in southeast Fayetteville pass Planning Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- Planning commissioners on Monday unanimously supported a plan for a commercial development and a rezoning request within a mile of each other in the southeast part of town.

Each item was unrelated to the other. One item was a development plan for Steel Town Market, planned as two commercial buildings on 10 acres on the east side of Morningside Drive, south of 15th Street. The other item was a rezoning request for just more than an acre at the southeast corner of Morningside Drive and Huntsville Road. The properties are about a mile apart from each other running north-south on Morningside Drive.

Town Branch runs along the north side of the property planned for Steel Town Market, and much of the land lies within the floodplain. Two commercial buildings are planned, one 10,800 square feet in size and the other sized 9,600 square feet. The plans list the smaller building as retail space north of the larger building, labeled for office and retail space.

The development plan included one variance to city code, dealing with the width of a drive aisle in the parking lot. Jake Chavis with Bates & Associates presented the plan to the commission.

Much of the discussion centered around some significant trees on the site. Graham and Elizabeth Hawks, who live south of the proposed commercial development, said there are some old, large trees at the southern portion of the site.

Graham Hawks, who said he had a 30-year career in conservation and studied trees all his life, said the trees reach 80-100 feet high and are more than 100 years old. He asked the commission to find a way to "preserve such incredible beauty."

Melissa Evans, an urban forester with the city, said the plan meets the city's requirements for tree preservation. The plan did not yet identify which area of the site would have a tree preservation easement, which can happen later in the development process. City code gives significant trees highest priority for preservation, she said.

Chavis said the property has nine oak trees, six of which are planned for preservation, but did not specify which trees.

Commission Chairwoman Sarah Sparkman said she would love to see the trees preserved, but the plan met the city's minimum requirements, so she and her colleagues were obligated to approve it.

"This is going to be a situation where my personal opinion is going to differ from what my role is as a planning commissioner," she said. "I would love to see those beautiful trees preserved."

Separately, the rezoning request would change just more than an acre southeast of Morningside Drive and Huntsville Road from a single-family residential zone allowing up to four units an acre to a community services district. A community services district allows a variety of single- and multifamily residential uses, as well as eating places, neighborhood shopping and offices. Property owner Bert Jones submitted the request.

The property has a single-family home and accessory structure on it. In a letter to the commission, Jones said he and his wife had no plans to redevelop the property but wanted to market it to potential developers.

The commission forwarded the rezoning request to the City Council with little discussion. The council will make the final decision on the zoning at a future meeting.