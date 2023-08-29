PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Van Buren’s Perkins gets his revenge against rival Airedales

Losses can linger, especially in defeats against longtime rivals.

Van Buren quarterback Bryce Perkins was able to take care of what troubled him for nearly a year last Thursday. Perkins began his senior year in impressive fashion by leading the Pointers to a 51-28 victory over Alma in a matchup of Crawford County rivals.

"He showed out," Van Buren Coach Moe Henry said after Perkins completed 19 of 27 passes for 337 yards and 5 touchdowns against the Airedales.

Indeed, he did. Perkins also ran eight times for 68 yards and a touchdown for Van Buren, which bolted to a 30-7 halftime lead after scoring on all five of their first-half offensive possessions. For his effort, Perkins is the NWA Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

Van Buren's dominance was quite a contrast from last year's season-opener when Alma whipped the Pointers 27-7. The season didn't get much better for Van Buren, which went 2-8 and finished seventh in the 6A-West Conference.

Perkins and his teammates hope Van Buren can use the win over Alma in the annual "Battle of the Bone" as a springboard to a successful season in 2023.

"To say my senior year we got the bone back, there's nothing like it," said Perkins, who contributed as a sophomore when Van Buren beat Alma 31-20 in 2021. "We've been preaching it all year. Ever since we lost the day after last year, we weren't going to go out sad as seniors. We were going to go get it."

Van Buren took advantage of good field position to gain control after Alma scored on its opening drive. Perkins threw touchdown passes of 24 and 68 yards to Peyton Pschier to help the Pointers to a 30-7 lead after two quarters. Van Buren continued to pile up points when Perkins connected on a 74-yard pass play with Trent Cooley to begin the third quarter.

Perkins then added a 19-yard scoring run for the Pointers, who continue nonconference play at home against Fort Smith Southside on Friday. Southside opened its season with a 42-35 victory over rival Fort Smith Northside.

"We feel like one got away from us last year, so it's good to have the Bone back home," Henry said.