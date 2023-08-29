Sanders announces appointments to recidivism task force





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced nine appointments to the Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force, a newly created panel intended to study and recommend ways of reducing Arkansas' high rate of recidivism.

The governor named the following to sit on the 19-member task force:

Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon, of Hamburg.

Tammy Harris, of Heber Springs.

Tabatha Branch, of Conway.

Nathan Smith, of Bentonville.

Chris Chapmond, of Pearcy.

Elizabeth Pulley, of Little Rock.

Jerry Riley, of Pine Bluff.

Kim Clifton, of Little Rock.

Scott McLean, of Little Rock.

Along with appointments from the governor, the task force will include:

A member appointed by the chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Two members of the Arkansas Senate appointed by the president pro tempore.

Two members of the Arkansas House of Representatives appointed by the speaker.

The chair of the state Board of Corrections, or his or her designee.

The chair of the Arkansas Parole Board, or his or her designee.

The secretary of the state Department of Corrections, or his or her designee.

The director of the state Division of Community Correction, or his or her designee.

The Arkansas attorney general, or his or her designee.

The Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force was created through the Protect Arkansas Act, an expansive criminal justice package passed during this year's legislative session. Under the act, the panel will be responsible for submitting a preliminary report of its findings to lawmakers, the governor and the chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court on or before Dec. 31. The task force's final report is due on or before Dec. 1, 2024.

The Protect Arkansas Act contains many other provisions that will go into effect next year and in 2025. The law will overhaul the state's parole system by requiring people convicted of violent felonies to serve the majority if not the entirety of their sentences in prison. The law also features sections intended to support child victims of crimes, prepare incarcerated people to enter the workforce and suspend court fines for incarcerated defendants for 120 days after they are released from custody.



