State Education Board meeting to be in PB





The fate of the Pine Bluff School District with regard to control will likely be decided during an Arkansas Board of Education meeting next month.

This meeting will have a different setting from the usual -- the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The PBSD's limited-authority board announced Monday night the state board will visit the city Sept. 15 and hear from PBSD board members about their case to regain full local control of the district, which has been in state operation since late 2018.

PBSD Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said district officials are thrilled about the state board's stepping away from the Arch Ford Education Building near the Capitol in Little Rock, where it regularly meets, apparently taking up a suggestion from state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva during their regular meeting earlier this month to come to Pine Bluff. It is not clear, however, whether the Sept. 15 meeting is special called or will be the regular monthly meeting held a day later than its usual second Thursday of the month.

Before the meeting, Barbaree said, state education officials plan to visit PBSD campuses to gather visual evidence of the progress the district has made. PBSD board members will also present a plan for election cycles before the state board, she said.

The state board stripped the district of its local board on Sept. 13, 2018, after the PBSD was classified as in fiscal distress, and affirmed the decision Nov. 8 of that year. The state board, by law, must return the district back to full local control, annex or consolidate it with another district or reconstitute it with another form of government after five years.

NET LEGAL BALANCE

The PBSD's net legal balance is approximately double what Barbaree thought the district might end with on June 30, the end of its 2023 fiscal year.

Total operating funds were $9,330,687.71. Minus the restricted funds for professional development ($74,147.53), English language learners ($71,644.47) and enhanced student achievement ($791,862.76), the net legal balance is $8,393,032.75.

"We redistributed money, and we reallocated some of the expenditures to not take it out of operating," Barbaree said. "We realized there were things that were spent that could be spent using federal or restricted funds. Jamie [Reid, the district's financial officer] was able to, this month, look at all the expenditures we had and redistribute those."

Under Arkansas Code, however, a district's net legal balance cannot exceed 20% of the district's net legal revenues for that fiscal year. The PBSD board opted to reduce the net legal balance by transferring funds into the district's building fund.

Twenty percent of the PBSD's net legal revenues ($39,134,922.91) is $7,826,984.58.

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

Three PBSD students were among 10 winners and honorable mentions for Pathways to College's annual literary magazine, Scholar Voices. Pathways to College is a nonprofit after-school program.

This year's magazine features 29 writers and artists representing schools in Arkansas, Indiana and New Jersey.

The winners from the PBSD in grades 9-11 as of last year are:

Traron Henderson, winner, "Rap" (poetry), and honorable mention, "Unusual to the Father Figure" (memoir), Robert F. Morehead Middle;

Janylaah Sanders, winner, "The Shadows" (poetry), Dollarway High;

Mar'Reyshia Haynes, honorable mention, "Violence is Pain" (poetry), Dollarway High;

Six other PBSD students were included in Scholar Voices: Chancez Cohens, Saniah Goodloe, Kaniesha Kates, Jah'miyah Matthews, Jayden Parker and Trinity Smith.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The board approved the hires of:

High school cheer coach Shekinah Alexander; junior high teacher Jamil Burton; James Matthews Elementary assistant principal Dedrick Cross; Matthews art teacher Ja'Vonte Gonzalez; junior high cheer coach Virginia Gulley; 34th Avenue Elementary teacher Ashia Harris; junior high teacher Danyell Hughes; high school pm coach Shanee Hulsey; junior high computer science teacher Marcus Johnson; junior high pom coach Kendria Jones; Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool teacher Shanquell Moody; high school teacher Breanna Scott; high school and junior high assistant basketball coach Akeshia Seamster; Matthews teacher Tamina Smith; junior high teacher Nicole Stewart; high school teacher Kamisha Williams; and Matthews Principal Tameka Wright.

Members of the Pine Bluff School Board's Our Students Our Future millage increase campaign received Showing Your Stripes Awards for a successful special election held Aug. 8. From left: Board President Sederick Charles Rice, board trustee Lori Walker Guelache, campaign chair Erika Evans, campaign members Rosalind Mouser, Joshua Strong and Win Trafford and Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



