State surveys 3,200 people in search for the source of University of Arkansas E. coli infections

FAYETTEVILLE -- The state Health Department surveyed 3,200 individuals in a search for the source of E. coli infections affecting about 100 students, the University of Arkansas said in a statement Monday.

The department and the university are cooperating to find the source, which appears to have begun more than 10 days ago with symptoms starting three to four days after eating food tainted with the bacteria. At least four cases were serious enough to require hospitalization, according to the Health Department statements last week.

The type of E. coli involved in this incident are Shiga toxin-producing, a kind serious enough that anyone experiencing serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, the department says.

Serious symptoms include: diarrhea and fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days without improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting so much you cannot keep liquids down, and dehydration as shown by less urination, a dry mouth and throat, and dizziness when standing up

Current information and any updates about the outbreak are posted by the university at health.uark.edu/ecoli.php online.

Proper hygiene, especially good handwashing, at all times on and off campus is strongly urged, Monday's statement said. The university has increased its surface cleaning and sanitizing protocols to help mitigate the spread.

Other general E. coli prevention practices include cooking meats thoroughly; washing fruits and vegetables well; avoiding raw milk, unpasteurized dairy products and unpasteurized juices; and following food safety when preparing food: clean, separate, cook, chill.