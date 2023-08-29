Stone skippers aim for championship at North Little Rock’s Lakewood Lake No. 1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Stone skipping got serious Saturday as about 50 men, women and children from around the country competed at the sixth annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships.

The charitable event was held at North Little Rock's Lakewood Lake No. 1 and hosted by Tomfoolery Foundation Inc., an Arkansas-based corporation that also runs the yearly Hillcrest Pumpkin Roll.

This year, the event raised $2,500 for the Arkansas Foodbank, organizers said.

The competition is split into two rounds. The first is open to anyone. Then, the top five individuals from each group move on to the final round where they compete for cash prizes. Competitors are split into three groups, one for men, one for women and one for children.

The event is now regarded as one of the "Big Four" American stone skipping competitions in the U.S.

However, it had humble beginnings, according to John Baker, a Tomfoolery Foundation board member.

"We were out drinking beer, canoeing one day, and skipping rocks on the river," said Baker. "Then we were looking to see if there were any competitions for [stone skipping] and sure enough there were -- they were just all up north. I was surprised that we didn't have anything down south, so I thought we ought to start one."

This year, the event drew competitors like last year's champion and Kentucky native Jon "The Green Giant" Jennings and Wisconsin-based brothers Dana "The Panda" and Kevin "Crazy K" Olson.

Stones skippers commonly have eccentric nicknames, which underscore their role in the stone-skipping community and can be used for branding purposes. Also, according to Jennings, "It's just fun."

Jennings' was given his nickname because of his then-green-colored hair. He doesn't rock the hairdo anymore, but on Saturday, he sported a green hat.

Jennings, who lives in Louisville, won last year's competition notching 39 skips in one throw. As a rural kid, skipping stones came naturally.

"I've been skipping a stone my whole life," Jennings said. "I grew up as a pretty poor kid out in the country, so my mom would say, 'Go play with sticks and rocks,' and that's what I did."

For Jennings, skipping was never a scientific endeavor. He's always been more of a "feel it out" kind of guy.

"I just kinda throw it and flick my wrist a little. I know the angle that the rock has to go and that it needs a lot of gyroscopic spin," he said. "But it's almost like golf. Like you'd read the green, you really just gotta read the water."

Jennings' fiancee, Katie White, competed in the women's competition. This was her second time skipping stones competitively.

"We had just started dating in 2020, a month before the pandemic hit, so there wasn't much to do but spend time on the creek kayaking and skipping rocks," she said. That was the beginning of her stone skipping journey.

White qualified for the final round of the women's competition and finished in fourth place.

The reigning woman's champion, Ashlie Hueter of North Little Rock, won her third competition.

Hueter said that she had been skipping stones her whole life. "We lived right by a creek where we would skip stones," said the Jasper, Mo., native.

She's only competed in the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, but one day she wants to compete at the Mackinac Island tournament in Michigan, another "Big Four" competition.

Her best throw of the day was 29, which tied her best at last year's competition.

The winner of the men's competition was Hayden Pate, a high schooler from Vilonia who was given pointers on how to skip rocks from Jennings before the competition began.

"He told me that you wanna skip 10 feet out in front of you," Pate said.

Donning a Vilonia High School T-shirt, the 16-year-old baseball player cruised to a victory, throwing 51 skips in the final round. That paled in comparison to his best throw of the day, 65 skips in the qualifying round.

"I didn't think I'd get that high. I thought I would get 30 max. I'm really just doing it for fun," he said. Pate credited the conditions and his arm for the win.

His teacher, Jennings, notched the best throw of the day, skipping a stone 82 times according to the judges. If verified, that would be 6 skips shy of the world record held by Kurt Steiner.

Jennings finished in third place, and Dana Olson finished in second.

Morgan Grissolm from Jonesboro won the children's competition.

"This is my first time competing, but I've skipped rocks at the lake and stuff," said the 10-year-old.

She was unsure what she would do with her winnings, but she mentioned potentially putting it in savings.