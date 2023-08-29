Tax beneficial

Editor, The Commercial:

It is highly encouraging to see that Joseph McCorvey and his staff are close to securing a meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center that will bring 300 to 400 people to our city for three-and-a-half to four days early in 2024.

Folks, that's a lot of new food, gas, lodging, and other merchandise money into the hands of local merchants, and the sales taxes thereon flowing into our city coffers.

At this point, it may be well to remember that the Pine Bluff Convention Center improvements paid for by the five-eighths-cent "Go Forward" sales tax gave Mr. McCorvey and his staff the attractive, fully functional facility that is appealing to the folks taking our city seriously as a location for their meeting.

Now, please explain to me how this tax that made this meeting possible is a bad thing for our fair city. Bring your lunch because the buffoonery against it is like that "dog that don't hunt."

Joe Dempsey,

Pine Bluff