Three Linemen Have the Best Odds to Win 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors

Last season, the Jets hogged both Rookie of the Year awards all to themselves, with Garrett Wilson taking offensive honors and Sauce Gardner defensive honors. Weve already taken a look at the odds for this seasons Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now lets see which first-year defensive players have the best odds to take home some hardware.

Houstons new edge defender, Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama, leads the field at +333. The Texans traded up to get their guy at the no. 3 pick after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud at no. 2, starting off the NFL draft with a bang. Theres no doubt Anderson will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact in new head coach DeMeco Ryanss defense. Ryans takes over the Texans after two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers.

Three players in the last 11 years -- Chase Young (2020), Nick Bosa brothers (2019) and brother Joey Bosa (2016) -- have won DROY after being the first defensive player selected in the draft.

Jalen Carter has the next-best odds at +650, and he has the size and speed to also make an immediate impact with the Eagles. The last time an interior defender won the award was Aaron Donald in 2014.

Four of the last seven DROY awards have gone to an edge rushers, and Tyree Wilson with the Raiders presents good odds at +700, as does Green Bays Lukas Van Ness at +1400.

Cornerbacks have taken home the award three times in the last eight seasons, including last years winner, Gardner. At the position, the Seahawks Devin Witherspoon (+1000) and the Lions Christian Gonzales (+1100) have the best odds.

A safety has only taken home the award twice. If you think this is the first time it will happen since Mark Carrier in 1990, then take a flier on the Lions Brian Branch at +2200 (though reports are that he may start at corner this year for Detroit).

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports

Here are the current odds stands at SI Sportsbook.

Will Anderson, DE, Texans +333

Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles +650

Tyree Wilson, DE, Raiders +700

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks +1000

Christian Gonzalaz, CB, Lions +1100

Lukas Van Ness, LB, Packers +1400

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Commanders +1600

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Chiefs +1800

Jack Campbell, DE, Lions +1800

Nolan Smith, LB, Eagles +1800

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Steelers +2000

Brian Branch, Lions +2200

Deonte Banks, CB, Giants +2200

Drew Sanders, LB, Broncos +2200

Myles Murphy, DE, Bengals +2200

Calijah Kancey, DE, Buccaneers +2500

William McDonald IV, DE, Jets +2500

Keion White, DE, Patriots +2800

Trenton Simpson, LB, Ravens +2800

B.J. Ojulari, LB, Cardinals +3300

Bryan Bresee, DT, Saints +3300

Cam Smith, CB, Dolphins +3300

Kelee Ringo, CB, Eagles +3300

Mazi Smith, DT, Cowboys +4500

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Vikings +10000

