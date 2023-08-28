Three Linemen Have the Best Odds to Win 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors

Last season, the Jets hogged both Rookie of the Year awards all to themselves, with Garrett Wilson taking offensive honors and Sauce Gardner defensive honors. Weve already taken a look at the odds for this seasons Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now lets see which first-year defensive players have the best odds to take home some hardware.
Houstons new edge defender, Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama, leads the field at +333. The Texans traded up to get their guy at the no. 3 pick after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud at no. 2, starting off the NFL draft with a bang. Theres no doubt Anderson will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact in new head coach DeMeco Ryanss defense. Ryans takes over the Texans after two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers.
Three players in the last 11 years -- Chase Young (2020), Nick Bosa brothers (2019) and brother Joey Bosa (2016) -- have won DROY after being the first defensive player selected in the draft.
Jalen Carter has the next-best odds at +650, and he has the size and speed to also make an immediate impact with the Eagles. The last time an interior defender won the award was Aaron Donald in 2014.
Four of the last seven DROY awards have gone to an edge rushers, and Tyree Wilson with the Raiders presents good odds at +700, as does Green Bays Lukas Van Ness at +1400.
Cornerbacks have taken home the award three times in the last eight seasons, including last years winner, Gardner. At the position, the Seahawks Devin Witherspoon (+1000) and the Lions Christian Gonzales (+1100) have the best odds.
A safety has only taken home the award twice. If you think this is the first time it will happen since Mark Carrier in 1990, then take a flier on the Lions Brian Branch at +2200 (though reports are that he may start at corner this year for Detroit).
Here are the current odds stands at SI Sportsbook.
Will Anderson, DE, Texans +333
Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles +650
Tyree Wilson, DE, Raiders +700
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks +1000
Christian Gonzalaz, CB, Lions +1100
Lukas Van Ness, LB, Packers +1400
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Commanders +1600
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Chiefs +1800
Jack Campbell, DE, Lions +1800
Nolan Smith, LB, Eagles +1800
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Steelers +2000
Brian Branch, Lions +2200
Deonte Banks, CB, Giants +2200
Drew Sanders, LB, Broncos +2200
Myles Murphy, DE, Bengals +2200
Calijah Kancey, DE, Buccaneers +2500
William McDonald IV, DE, Jets +2500
Keion White, DE, Patriots +2800
Trenton Simpson, LB, Ravens +2800
B.J. Ojulari, LB, Cardinals +3300
Bryan Bresee, DT, Saints +3300
Cam Smith, CB, Dolphins +3300
Kelee Ringo, CB, Eagles +3300
Mazi Smith, DT, Cowboys +4500
Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Vikings +10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.