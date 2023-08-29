UAPB eyes Thursday night opener

It is game week for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but fans won’t have to wait until Saturday to see the UAPB football team in action.

Just as the Golden Lions finished last season on a Thursday, UAPB is making final preparations this week to begin this season Thursday night at Tulsa. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton, who will make his collegiate head coaching debut Thursday, said it is just another game.

“Obviously, everything is moved up,” Hampton said. “We practiced on Sunday. We didn’t get a chance to go to church. We had a little church on the field. Those are some of the dynamics. … We’re not going to complain about it. It is what it is. You roll the ball out, and somebody’s gotta hit somebody. Somebody gotta score the touchdown. Somebody’s gotta do something special,” and they are excited about the opportunity, he said.

The Lions held their final full-pads practice Monday. Today’s practice will be in shells, and UAPB will travel Wednesday.

UAPB played one Thursday game last year, the season finale at Alabama State, and two Thursday games in 2021. These were the first Thursday games for the Golden Lions since 2016.

This season will feature three non-Saturday games. The Southwestern Athletic Conference opener will be Sept. 21 at Alabama A&M, five days after the home opener against Miles College (Ala.). The Golden Lions’ final home game will be Nov. 10, a Friday, against Grambling State.

Those games will feature a quicker-than-usual turnaround from one game to the next, bringing unique challenges. With Tulsa being the first game, those challenges don’t exist this week.

Hampton said that after a long fall camp, the Golden Lions are excited to play.

“Because it’s the first game, you’ve had so many days of practice, so now, you just start pulling back, … just trying to dial in on what’s most important,” Hampton said. “Our players, they’re just ready to play. It’s like, ‘Coach, man, you saying the same stuff over and over and over again. Coach, let us go play!’” Although Saturday has long been the traditional night for college football, weeknight games are becoming more and more common. The first Thursday of the season has become a night for several Football Bowl Subdivision teams such as Tulsa to host Football Championship Subdivision teams such as UAPB. There are seven such games Thursday night, and there are 23 total games involving at least one FCS team.

UAPB will be the only SWAC team playing Thursday, though Jackson State and Florida A&M play a critical early conference game Sunday afternoon. Jackson State began its season early this past Saturday with a 37-7 win against South Carolina State.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will also begin its 2023 season Thursday night in Oklahoma when the Boll Weevils face Northwestern Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. in Alva. The entire Great American Conference plays Thursday.

UAPB at Tulsa

What: Season opener for both m When: 7 p.m. Thursday m Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa m Video: ESPN+ m Series record: First meeting



