Police on Tuesday identified a man shot dead at a North Little Rock public housing apartment complex last week.

Officers responding to a report of a man shot around 12:46 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the Hemlock Courts Apartments at 400 N. Palm St. located Brandon Rogers, 34, shot, a police news release states.

Rogers died of his wounds at an area hospital, the release states.

The release did not include any suspect information or further details in the ongoing investigation.